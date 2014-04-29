Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 28, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Eldeco Housing & Industries Non-FB BG IND A4 1000 Assigned
Ltd (EHIL)
Rural Electrification ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 50000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd (REC) (including BG)
Uni Sourcce Treend India FB WC limit IND A4+ 1700 Assigned
(USTI)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Crystal Clothing Company (CCC) Long-TL IND D 1 Affirmed
(reduced from INR2.5m)
Crystal Clothing Company (CCC) FB limits IND D 70 Affirmed
Eldeco Housing & Industries FB WC limit IND B+/ IND 290 Assigned
Ltd (EHIL) A4
Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND A- 1250 Assigned
(Equitas Finance)
Ganpati Enterprises (GPE) FB and NFB WC limits IND B- / IND 120 Assigned
A4
Kwality Ltd (Erstwhile Kwality FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 8250 Suspended
Dairy (I) Ltd) IND A2
Kwality Ltd (Erstwhile Kwality Non-FB WC limits: IND BBB+/ 250 Suspended
Dairy (I) Ltd) IND A2
Rural Electrification annual borrowing programme IND AAA 370000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd (REC)
Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills Long-TL: IND D 211.5 Suspended
(SSRM)
Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills FB limits: IND D 180 Suspended
(SSRM)
Uni Sourcce Treend India TL IND BB+ 460.8 Assigned
(USTI)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
