Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Maurya Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 12 Suspended Metco Roof Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 375 Affirmed (increased from INR365m) Shankar Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 6.6 Suspended Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 485 Affirmed Svs Mokambika Constructions Non-FB limits IND A4+ 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Tss Projects & Industries Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Suspended Ltd Wearit Global Ltd FB Fac for packing credit IND A4 250 Withdrawn Wearit Global Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 50 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Maurya Motors Ltd FB Fac IND BB- 450 Suspended Metco Roof Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 43.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR130m) Metco Roof Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 176.5 Affirmed IND A2 (increased from INR80m) Chemrow India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+ / 150 Withdrawn IND A4 Chemrow India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / 30 Withdrawn IND A4 Duke Sponge & Iron Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND B / 250 Assigned IND A4 Duke Sponge & Iron Pvt. Ltd NFBL IND B / 50 Assigned IND A4 Goldstar Metal Solutions Pvt. FB limits IND BB- / 150 Suspended Ltd IND A4+ Jonna Steels FB workingWC Fac IND B+ / 60 Suspended IND A4 Shankar Motors Ltd und-based Fac IND BB- 150 Suspended Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd outstanding TL IND BBB 428.8 Affirmed Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 860 Affirmed IND A3+ Stru Fabs FB limits IND C 42 Withdrawn Stru Fabs non-FB limits IND C / 10 Withdrawn IND A4 Svs Mokambika Constructions TL IND BB 13.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd Svs Mokambika Constructions FB WC limits IND BB / 120 Suspended Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Svs Mokambika Constructions FB WC limits IND BB / 5 Suspended Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Sweta Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND BBB- 3000 Assigned Tss Projects & Industries Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- / 270 Suspended Ltd IND A4+ Wearit Global Ltd TL IND B- 420 Withdrawn Wearit Global Ltd CC limits IND B- 140 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.