May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SEW Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk loans IND A4+ 1140 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+/RWN SEW Infrastructure Ltd CP/ST debt (carved out of IND A4+ 3700 Migrated from CC limits): (suspended) IND A4+/RWN JSM Vegoils Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 92.5 Assigned JSM Vegoils Pvt. Ltd Proposed non FB WC limit IND A4+(exp) 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SEW Infrastructure Ltd Non-convertible cumulative IND B+ 400 Migrated from Redeemable PS (suspended) IND B+/RWN SEW Infrastructure Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB-/RWN SEW Infrastructure Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 1823 Migrated (suspended) from IND BB-/RWN SEW Infrastructure Ltd CC limits IND BB- 3860 Migrated (suspended) from IND BB-/RWN SEW Infrastructure Ltd NCDs IND BB- 500 Migrated (suspended) from IND BB-/RWN SEW Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL IND BB- 19760 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB-/IND /IND A4+ (suspended) A4+/RWN SEW Infrastructure Ltd Long-TL IND BB-(SO) 1000 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB-(SO) CLP Wind Farms (INDIA) Pvt Ltd Long-TL Fac IND AA Upgraded from IND A+. CLP Wind Farms (INDIA) Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND AA(exp) 25154.16 Assigned Gontermann-Peipers (INDIA) Ltd Long-TL IND C 10.3 Withdrawn (suspended) Gontermann-Peipers (INDIA) Ltd FB limits IND C 81.2 Withdrawn (suspended) Gontermann-Peipers (INDIA) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Withdrawn (suspended) Gontermann-Peipers (INDIA) Ltd Long-TL IND D 498.3 Withdrawn (suspended) Gontermann-Peipers (INDIA) Ltd FB limits IND D 498.8 Withdrawn (suspended) Gontermann-Peipers (INDIA) Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 380 Withdrawn (suspended) JSM Vegoils Pvt. Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND 37.5 Assigned BB-(exp)/ IND A4+(exp) JSM Vegoils Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND 32.5 Assigned A4+ Rajshree Educational Trust TL IND BB 540 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in