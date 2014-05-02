May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 30, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
SEW Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk loans IND A4+ 1140 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+/RWN
SEW Infrastructure Ltd CP/ST debt (carved out of IND A4+ 3700 Migrated from
CC limits): (suspended) IND A4+/RWN
JSM Vegoils Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 92.5 Assigned
JSM Vegoils Pvt. Ltd Proposed non FB WC limit IND A4+(exp) 5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
SEW Infrastructure Ltd Non-convertible cumulative IND B+ 400 Migrated from
Redeemable PS (suspended) IND B+/RWN
SEW Infrastructure Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-/RWN
SEW Infrastructure Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 1823 Migrated
(suspended) from IND
BB-/RWN
SEW Infrastructure Ltd CC limits IND BB- 3860 Migrated
(suspended) from IND
BB-/RWN
SEW Infrastructure Ltd NCDs IND BB- 500 Migrated
(suspended) from IND
BB-/RWN
SEW Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL IND BB- 19760 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-/IND
/IND A4+ (suspended) A4+/RWN
SEW Infrastructure Ltd Long-TL IND BB-(SO) 1000 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-(SO)
CLP Wind Farms (INDIA) Pvt Ltd Long-TL Fac IND AA Upgraded from
IND A+.
CLP Wind Farms (INDIA) Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND AA(exp) 25154.16 Assigned
Gontermann-Peipers (INDIA) Ltd Long-TL IND C 10.3 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Gontermann-Peipers (INDIA) Ltd FB limits IND C 81.2 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Gontermann-Peipers (INDIA) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Withdrawn
(suspended)
Gontermann-Peipers (INDIA) Ltd Long-TL IND D 498.3 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Gontermann-Peipers (INDIA) Ltd FB limits IND D 498.8 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Gontermann-Peipers (INDIA) Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 380 Withdrawn
(suspended)
JSM Vegoils Pvt. Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND 37.5 Assigned
BB-(exp)/
IND A4+(exp)
JSM Vegoils Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND 32.5 Assigned
A4+
Rajshree Educational Trust TL IND BB 540 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)