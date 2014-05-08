May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd LOC IND A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Ambica Steels Ltd (Ambica) Non-FB WC limits IND A3 1250 Upgraded from IND A4+ B M Infrastructure Industries Non-FB limits IND A4+ 140 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. (Bmiipl) Mountain Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 40 Withdrawn Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 19.7 Withdrawn Tuticorin Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 36 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd CC facility IND AAA 1500 Withdrawn ACC Ltd BG: IND AAA / 2250 Withdrawn IND A1+ Amaravathi Sri Venkatesa Paper TL IND D 118.6 Withdrawn Mills Ltd Amaravathi Sri Venkatesa Paper FB WC limit IND D 57.5 Withdrawn Mills Ltd Amaravathi Sri Venkatesa Paper Non-FB Fac IND D 102.5 Withdrawn Mills Ltd Ambica Steels Ltd (Ambica) Long-TL IND BBB- 248.5 Upgraded from IND BB+ (reduced from IND341.49m) Ambica Steels Ltd (Ambica) FB WC limits IND BBB- 750 Upgraded from IND BB+ B M Infrastructure Industries FB limits IND BB- 147.2 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. (BMIIPL) CtrlS Datacenters Ltd LRD TL IND BBB+ 1450 Upgraded from IND BBB (reduced from INR1,500m) Mountain Spinning Mills Ltd TL IND B+ 204.6 Withdrawn Mountain Spinning Mills Ltd CC limit IND B+ 120 Withdrawn Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd long-TL: IND BBB- 75.9 Withdrawn Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd FB WC limits: IND BBB- 150 Withdrawn Oriental Pathways (Nagpur) Pvt senior project Bk loan IND BB+ 2296.7 Suspended Ltd (OPNPL) STFCL Da Program - Feb 10 - 1'S purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 14.89 Affirmed STFCL Da Program - Feb 10 - liquidity facility IND AAA (SO) 10.54 Affirmed 1'S STFCL Da Program Feb 10-3 purchaser payouts: IND AAA (SO) 4.5 Affirmed STFCL Da Program Feb 10-3 liquidity facility IND AAA (SO) 14.3 Affirmed STFCL Da Program Feb 10-3 second loss credit IND AAA (SO) 144.1 Affirmed facility Transtech Green Power Pvt Ltd senior project Bk loan. IND D 406 Suspended (TGPL) Transtech Green Power Pvt. Ltd senior Bk term debt IND D 406 Downgraded (TGPL) from IND BB- Tuticorin Spinning Mills Ltd TL IND B+ 243 Withdrawn Tuticorin Spinning Mills Ltd CC limit IND B+ 120 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)