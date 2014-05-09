May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- India Glycols Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 8500 Downgraded from IND A1 (increased from INR5,500m) Sical Distriparks Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 100 Withdrawn Subex Ltd Non-FBL* IND A3 180 Assigned *INR145m of the non-fund-based limits is interchangeable with the fund-based limits. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- India Glycols Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 881 Downgraded from IND A- (increased from INR8,583.8m) India Glycols Ltd FB limits IND BBB+/ 7350 Downgraded IND A1 from IND A-/ IND A1 (increased from INR7,000m) Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND 220 Assigned A4+ Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND BB+ /IND 41 Assigned A4+ Nikhil International FB WC limit IND BB+ / 630 Assigned IND A4+ Nikhil International Non-FB limits IND BB+ / 290 Assigned IND A4+ Nikhil International TL IND BB+ 150.7 Assigned Privilege Healthcare Services TL IND B+ 280 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Sew Navayuga Barwani Tollways subordinate loan IND BB+ 291.6 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sew Navayuga Barwani Tollways senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 5305.1 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sical Distriparks Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 100 Withdrawn Sical Distriparks Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 75 Withdrawn Sical Distriparks Ltd CC IND BBB- / 85 Withdrawn IND A3 Subex Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 1370 Assigned IND A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)