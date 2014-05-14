May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 13, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Greaves Cotton Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned
Greaves Cotton Ltd Non-FB limits: IND A1+ 2200 Assigned
Andhra Banks (Ab) Certificates of deposits IND A1+ 40000 Affirmed
programme
Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Essel Vidyut Vitaran Non-FB limits IND A3+ 415.4 Assigned
(Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd
Greaves Cotton Ltd LT Issuer Rating: IND AA Assigned
Greaves Cotton Ltd FB limits IND AA 650 Assigned
Andhra Banks (Ab) Subordinated bonds: IND AA 15000 Affirmed
Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 120 Assigned
Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd TL IND B 24.7 Assigned
Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed additional FB WC IND B(exp) 115.3 Assigned
limit
Essel Vidyut Vitaran LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned
(Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd
Essel Vidyut Vitaran TL IND BBB 740 Assigned
(Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd
Essel Vidyut Vitaran FB WC limits IND BBB 100 Assigned
(Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd
North Karnataka Expressways Ltd Zero-coupon NCDs IND AAA(SO) 4636 Assigned
Sun Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Sun Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+(exp) 980 Assigned
Vardan Intensive Care Hospital FB limits IND BB 90 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vardan Intensive Care Hospital TL IND BB 23.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
