May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Greaves Cotton Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Greaves Cotton Ltd Non-FB limits: IND A1+ 2200 Assigned Andhra Banks (Ab) Certificates of deposits IND A1+ 40000 Affirmed programme Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Essel Vidyut Vitaran Non-FB limits IND A3+ 415.4 Assigned (Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd Greaves Cotton Ltd LT Issuer Rating: IND AA Assigned Greaves Cotton Ltd FB limits IND AA 650 Assigned Andhra Banks (Ab) Subordinated bonds: IND AA 15000 Affirmed Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 120 Assigned Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd TL IND B 24.7 Assigned Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed additional FB WC IND B(exp) 115.3 Assigned limit Essel Vidyut Vitaran LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned (Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd Essel Vidyut Vitaran TL IND BBB 740 Assigned (Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd Essel Vidyut Vitaran FB WC limits IND BBB 100 Assigned (Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd North Karnataka Expressways Ltd Zero-coupon NCDs IND AAA(SO) 4636 Assigned Sun Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Sun Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+(exp) 980 Assigned Vardan Intensive Care Hospital FB limits IND BB 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vardan Intensive Care Hospital TL IND BB 23.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)