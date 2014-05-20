May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avanti Feeds Ltd Non-FB facility IND A1 370 Assigned Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd FB limits IND A4 3 Withdrawn Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 27 Withdrawn Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 35 Suspended Srs Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 4750 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asritha Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT loans IND B- 46.4 Withdrawn Asritha Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B- 15 Withdrawn Avanti Feeds Ltd FB facility IND A- 750 Assigned Avanti Feeds Ltd TL IND A- 46.2 Assigned Avanti Feeds Ltd FB facility IND A- 350 Assigned Bharat Cotton Corporation Long-TL IND B 21.34 Upgraded from IND B- (reduced from INR30.0m) Bharat Cotton Corporation FB limits IND B / 45 Upgraded from IND A4 IND B- Affirmed Deltronix India Ltd Long-TL IND D 439.4 Downgraded from IND BBB Deltronix India Ltd FB limits IND D 246 Downgraded from IND BBB /IND A2 Deltronix India Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 100 Downgraded from IND BBB /IND A2 Emco Energy Ltd senior project TL IND BBB 26100 Assigned Emco Energy Ltd WC facility IND BBB 6200 Assigned Emco Energy Ltd CC facility IND BBB 3250 Assigned Emco Energy Ltd BG IND BBB 2950 Assigned Emco Energy Ltd Bk TL IND BBB 2600 Assigned Emco Energy Ltd senior project TL IND BBB 920 Assigned Emco Energy Ltd NCD IND BBB 750 Assigned Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd FB limits IND C 48 Withdrawn Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd long-TL IND A 11540 Assigned Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac IND A 10300 Assigned Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd fund and non-FB limits IND A/ 26810 Assigned IND A1 Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB+/ 80 Withdrawn IND A4+ Pooja Forge Ltd FB WC credit limits IND BBB+/ 200 Affirmed IND A2+ Pooja Forge Ltd non-FB WC credit limits IND BBB+/ 350 Affirmed IND A2+ (reduced from INR375m) Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 65 Suspended Sai Construction & Builders FB overdraft IND B/ 100 Assigned IND A4 Sai Construction & Builders FB CC IND B / 95 Assigned IND A4 Sri Venkateswara Theatre LTL IND D 80 Withdrawn Srs Ltd TL IND BBB- 469 Assigned Srs Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 1500 Assigned IND A3 Srs Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA- 400 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)