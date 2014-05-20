May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 19, 2014.
Avanti Feeds Ltd Non-FB facility IND A1 370 Assigned
Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd FB limits IND A4 3 Withdrawn
Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 27 Withdrawn
Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 35 Suspended
Srs Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 4750 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asritha Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT loans IND B- 46.4 Withdrawn
Asritha Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B- 15 Withdrawn
Avanti Feeds Ltd FB facility IND A- 750 Assigned
Avanti Feeds Ltd TL IND A- 46.2 Assigned
Avanti Feeds Ltd FB facility IND A- 350 Assigned
Bharat Cotton Corporation Long-TL IND B 21.34 Upgraded from
IND B-
(reduced from INR30.0m)
Bharat Cotton Corporation FB limits IND B / 45 Upgraded from
IND A4 IND B-
Affirmed
Deltronix India Ltd Long-TL IND D 439.4 Downgraded
from IND BBB
Deltronix India Ltd FB limits IND D 246 Downgraded
from IND BBB
/IND A2
Deltronix India Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 100 Downgraded
from IND BBB
/IND A2
Emco Energy Ltd senior project TL IND BBB 26100 Assigned
Emco Energy Ltd WC facility IND BBB 6200 Assigned
Emco Energy Ltd CC facility IND BBB 3250 Assigned
Emco Energy Ltd BG IND BBB 2950 Assigned
Emco Energy Ltd Bk TL IND BBB 2600 Assigned
Emco Energy Ltd senior project TL IND BBB 920 Assigned
Emco Energy Ltd NCD IND BBB 750 Assigned
Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd FB limits IND C 48 Withdrawn
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd long-TL IND A 11540 Assigned
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac IND A 10300 Assigned
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd fund and non-FB limits IND A/ 26810 Assigned
IND A1
Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB+/ 80 Withdrawn
IND A4+
Pooja Forge Ltd FB WC credit limits IND BBB+/ 200 Affirmed
IND A2+
Pooja Forge Ltd non-FB WC credit limits IND BBB+/ 350 Affirmed
IND A2+
(reduced from INR375m)
Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 65 Suspended
Sai Construction & Builders FB overdraft IND B/ 100 Assigned
IND A4
Sai Construction & Builders FB CC IND B / 95 Assigned
IND A4
Sri Venkateswara Theatre LTL IND D 80 Withdrawn
Srs Ltd TL IND BBB- 469 Assigned
Srs Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 1500 Assigned
IND A3
Srs Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA- 400 Assigned
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
