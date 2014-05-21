May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Au Financiers (I) Ltd CP IND A1+(SO) 400 Assigned Giriraj Enterprises FB limits IND A2+ 9.5 Upgraded from IND A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Giriraj Enterprises TL IND A- 1632.6 Upgraded from IND BBB Giriraj Enterprises CC facility IND A- / 150 Upgraded from IND A2+ IND BBB / IND A3 Global Metal & Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 105 Assigned GVR Nagaur Bikaner Tollway Pvt Senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 3150 Assigned Ltd Hansa Metallics Ltd Long-TL IND BB 208.3 Withdrawn (suspended) Hansa Metallics Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 770 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 3891.1 Affirmed Residential Mortgages - March 09 HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 3145.1 Affirmed Residential Mortgages - March 09 Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loans Phase I IND BBB- 10570 Upgraded from IND D (increased from INR10m) Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loans Phase II IND BBB- 23400 Upgraded from IND D (increased from INR40m) Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loan IND A-(SO) 26480 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Om Prakash Satish Kumar FB limit IND B/ 20 Upgraded from IND A4 IND B-/ Affirmed Om Prakash Satish Kumar Non-FB limit IND B/ 180 Upgraded from IND A4 IND B-/ Affirmed OPS International FB limit IND B/ 20 Upgraded from IND A4 IND B-/ Affirmed OPS International Non-FB limit IND B/ 140 Upgraded from IND A4 IND B-/ Affirmed (increased from INR130m) SAS Hotels & Enterprises Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)