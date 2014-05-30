May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhadreswar Rice Mill Proposed Non-FB WC limits IND A4+(exp) 10.74 Assigned Bonai Industrial Co. Ltd FB limits IND A1+ 1800 placed on RWN Bonai Industrial Co. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 200 placed on RWN Feegrade & Company Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A1+ 1000 placed on RWN Feegrade & Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 120 placed on RWN Linus Agroventures Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 120 Assigned Vikrant Forge Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 80 Downgraded from IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhadreswar Rice Mill TL IND BB+ 14.03 Assigned Bhadreswar Rice Mill FB WC limits IND BB+ 120 Assigned Bonai Industrial Co. Ltd Long-TL IND AA 32.3 placed on RWN Claridges Hotel Pvt Ltd'S LT Bk loans IND 805 Withdrawn B+(suspended) Delhi Transco Ltd LT loans IND A+ 5000 Affirmed Delhi Transco Ltd Bond programme IND A+ 2000 Affirmed Delhi Transco Ltd Bond programme IND A+ 5000 Affirmed Delhi Transco Ltd Non-FB WC Bk facility IND A+ / IND 1000 Affirmed A1 Delhi Transco Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 1000 Assigned A1 DQ Entertainment Long-TL IND D 981.8 Withdrawn (International) Ltd (suspended) DQ Entertainment Non-FB limits IND D 842.7 Withdrawn (International) Ltd (suspended) DQ Entertainment FB limits IND D 400 Withdrawn (International) Ltd (suspended) Feegrade & Company Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND AA 7.5 placed on RWN Indian School Finance Company NCD IND BB+ 125 Assigned Pvt Ltd Indraprastha Power Generation FB WC facility IND A- / IND 1250 Affirmed Co. Ltd A2+ Indraprastha Power Generation Non-FB WC facility IND A- / IND 400 Affirmed Co. Ltd A2+ Linus Agroventures Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 180 Assigned Manipal Health Systems Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1609.8 Assigned Manipal Health Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB+ / 2425 Assigned IND A2 Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt TL IND BB 80 Assigned Ltd Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt FB WC Fac IND BB/ IND 200 Assigned Ltd A4+ Pragati Power Corporation Ltd FB WC facility IND A-/IND 2000 Affirmed A2+ Pragati Power Corporation Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A-/IND 2500 Affirmed A2+ Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A 854 Upgraded from IND A- Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A/ 630 Upgraded from IND A1 IND A- / IND A2+ Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A/ 18.5 Upgraded from IND A1 IND A- / IND A2+ Rolta Ltd Long-TL (FLR) IND BBB 2240 Assigned Sanjay Industrial Steels FB WC limits IND B+ 80 Assigned (Bhopal) Pvt. Ltd Shree Gajanan Agro Mills Pvt Long-TL IND BB- 3.4 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR38.5m) Shree Gajanan Agro Mills Pvt FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND 250 Affirmed Ltd A4+ (increased from INR200m) Shree Gajanan Industries Long-TL IND B+ 6.5 Affirmed Shree Gajanan Industries FB WC limit IND B+/ IND 150 Affirmed A4 Sri Vidya Milk Products FB WC limit (CC) IND B+ 13.5 Assigned Sri Vidya Milk Products TL IND B+ 100 Assigned Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd FB limits (CC) IND C 50 Withdrawn (suspended) Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND 47.5 Withdrawn C(suspended) Ultra Drugs Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND D 10.5 Migrated to IND D (suspended) Ultra Drugs Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND D 40 Migrated to IND D (suspended) Vikrant Forge Ltd Long-TL IND D 245.2 Downgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR299.3m) Vikrant Forge Ltd FB limits IND D 300 Downgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR260m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN-Rating watch negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)