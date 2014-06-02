Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 72 Assigned Cimmco Ltd Non-FB limits: IND A2 1000 Withdrawn (suspended) Martin Burn Information Non-FB Fac IND A4 10 Withdrawn Technology Pvt Ltd (suspended) Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 525 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 180 Assigned Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 36.14 Assigned Cimmco Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Withdrawn (suspended) Cimmco Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 750 Withdrawn (suspended) Cimmco Ltd FB Fac IND BBB 300 Withdrawn (suspended) Gopsons Papers Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated from (suspended) IND D Gopsons Papers Ltd Long-TL IND D 449.7 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Gopsons Papers Ltd FB WC limits IND D 210 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Gopsons Papers Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 200 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Jk Tyres & Industries Ltd Long-TL IND A 11540 Assigned Jk Tyres & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac IND A(exp) 10300 Assigned Jk Tyres & Industries Ltd Fund- and non-FB limits IND A/ IND 26810 Assigned A1 Jk Tyres & Industries Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA+ 400 Assigned Jk Tyres & Industries Ltd Term deposits programme IND tA+ 400 Assigned Martin Burn Information LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn Technology Pvt Ltd (suspended) Martin Burn Information Long-TL IND B+ 547.9 Withdrawn Technology Pvt Ltd (suspended) My Home Construction Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed My Home Construction Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 1000 Affirmed Sks Hospital India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Sks Hospital India Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 60 Assigned Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BBB 728.8 Assigned Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/IND 860 Assigned A3+ Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 75 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4 (suspended) Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn (suspended) Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 37.6 Withdrawn (suspended) Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B+ 50 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4 (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 