Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goyal Mg Gases Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 250 Assigned UTI Asset Management Company UTI Liquid Fund(Cash Plan) IND A1+mfs Affirmed Pvt Ltd UTI Asset Management Company UTI Money Market Fund IND A1+mfs Affirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goyal MG Gases Pvt. Ltd LTs loans IND BBB- 429.9 Assigned Goyal MG Gases Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 200 Assigned IND A3 S.P.P Food Products Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 46.6 Assigned S.P.P Food Products Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+/ 100 Assigned IND A4+ S.P.P Food Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+/ 35 Assigned IND A4+ Statcon Power Controls Ltd TL IND BBB 46.7 Assigned Statcon Power Controls Ltd WC limits IND 57.5 Assigned BBB(exp)/ IND A2(exp) Statcon Power Controls Ltd FB limits IND BBB/ 144.5 Assigned IND A2 Statcon Power Controls Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB/ 210.2 Assigned IND A2 UTI Asset Management Company UTI Floating Rate Fund IND AAAmfs Affirmed Pvt Ltd (ST Plan) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative.