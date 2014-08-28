Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1500 - Ltd (BGPPL) Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Ltd (BGPPL) Continental Warehousing Non-FB limit IND A2+ 600 Assigned Corporation (Nhava Seva) Ltd (CWCNSL) Noida Power Co. Ltd (NPCL) CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Noida Power Co. Ltd (NPCL) CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Sri Prasana Tex (SPtex) Proposed non-FB WC limit IND A4 (exp) 10 Assigned (LOC) Tribeni Constructions Ltd non-FB limits IND A3 600 Affirmed (TCL) (increased from INR480m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------ Bilt Graphic Paper Products TL IND A+ 3000 - Ltd (BGPPL) Bilt Graphic Paper Products NCD programme IND A+ 7500 - Ltd (BGPPL) Bilt Graphic Paper Products fund- and non-FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 8300 - Ltd (BGPPL) A1+ Continental Warehousing long-TL IND A- 2764 Assigned Corporation (Nhava Seva) Ltd (CWCNSL) Continental Warehousing FB limit IND A- / IND 150 Assigned Corporation (Nhava Seva) Ltd A2+ (CWCNSL) Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam tranche I issue IND A+ (SO) 3000 Affirmed Ltd (HVPNL) Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam tranche II issue IND A+ (SO) 1000 Affirmed Ltd (HVPNL) Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd (KTPL) FB limits IND BBB- / 220 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+/ INDA4+ Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd (KTPL) non-FB limits IND BBB- / 41 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+/ INDA4+ Mantharagiri Textiles (MT) FB WC limits (CC) IND B+ 130 Assigned Mantharagiri Textiles (MT) Long-TL IND B+ 118.26 Assigned Nikhil International (NI) TL IND BBB- 114 Upgraded from IND BB+ (reduced from INR150.7m) Nikhil International (NI) FB limits IND BBB- / 630 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+/ IND A4+ Nikhil International (NI) non-FB limits IND BBB- / 290 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+/ IND A4+ Noida Power Co. Ltd (NPCL) long-TL IND A+ 4044.6 - Noida Power Co. Ltd (NPCL) fund- based WC limits IND A+ /IND 3300 - A1+ Noida Power Co. Ltd (NPCL) non-FB WC limits: IND A+/IND 350 - A1+ Raj Promoters & Civil FB limits IND BBB- 75 Upgraded from Engineers Pvt Ltd. (RPCEPL) IND BB+ Raj Promoters & Civil non-FB limits IND BBB- / 150 Upgraded from Engineers Pvt Ltd. (RPCEPL) IND A3 IND BB+/ IND A4+ Shakti India (Shakti) FB limits IND B+/ IND 40 Assigned A4 Shakti India (Shakti) TL IND B+/ IND 8.54 Assigned A4 Sri Prasana Tex (SPtex) FB WC limits (CC) IND B 30 Assigned Sri Prasana Tex (SPtex) Proposed long-TL IND B (exp) 30 Assigned Sri Prasana Tex (SPtex) Proposed FB WC limits (CC) IND B (exp) 30 Assigned Sustainable Agro-Commercial Bk loan IND BBB- 1000 Assigned Finance Ltd (SAFL) (SO)(exp) Tribeni Constructions Ltd FBL IND BBB- 170 Affirmed (TCL) (increased from INR130m) Tribeni Constructions Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / 50 Assigned (TCL) IND A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not MeaNIngful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting UNIt + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)