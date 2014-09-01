Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Blue Dart Express Ltd CP/ST debt programme IND A1+ 300 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- CEAT Ltd Fixed-deposit programme IND tA+ 1930 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associate High Pressure FB packing credit IND D 150 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Associate High Pressure TL IND D 428.5 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Associate High Pressure FB WC TL IND D 237.4 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Associate High Pressure FB funded interest TL IND D 141.6 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd CEAT Ltd TL IND A 3124.4 Affirmed CEAT Ltd TL IND A(exp) 2700 Affirmed CEAT Ltd FB limits IND A/IND A1 6700 Affirmed CEAT Ltd Non-FB limits IND A/IND A1 7250 Affirmed Extramarks Education Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 35.7 Affirmed (reduced from INR278m) Extramarks Education Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 90 Affirmed IND A2+ Extramarks Education Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 636 Affirmed IND A2+ JK Paper Ltd TL IND BBB 10210.5 Downgraded from IND BBB+ (increased from INR8,707.2m): JK Paper Ltd Corporate loan IND BBB(exp) 6250 Assigned JK Paper Ltd FB WC loans IND BBB/ IND 2150 Downgraded A2 from IND BBB+ / IND A2+ (increased from INR2,050m): JK Paper Ltd Non-FB WC loans IND BBB/ IND 3200 Downgraded A2 from IND BBB+ / IND A2+ (increased from INR2,050m) North End Foods Marketing Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 100 Assigned Ltd IND A3 Sushee Infra Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND 300 Assigned BBB+(exp)/ IND A2(exp) Sushee Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND 950 Assigned BBB+(exp)/ IND A2(exp) Sushee Infra Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 700 Assigned IND A2 Sushee Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB+/ 3050 Assigned IND A2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)