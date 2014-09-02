Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 1, 2014 COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- West Bengal State Electricity CP programme IND A1 1000 Affirmed Transmission Co. Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Grt Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 50 Affirmed Grt Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB+ 4.8 Affirmed (reduced from INR108.1m): West Bengal State Electricity TL IND A 1816.9 Affirmed Transmission Co. Ltd (reduced from INR2,549.5m) West Bengal State Electricity FB WC limits IND A 2500 Affirmed Transmission Co. Ltd (increased from INR2000m) West Bengal State Electricity Bonds programme IND A 3598 Affirmed Transmission Co. Ltd (reduced from INR3780m) West Bengal State Electricity Bonds programme IND A(exp) 3670 Affirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Bhumya Pvt Ltd long-TL IND D 14.4 Suspended Bhumya Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 575 Suspended Patna Bakhtiyarpur Tollway Ltd Bk loans IND BB+ 6810 Affirmed Sikar Bikaner Highway Ltd LT senior project Bk loan IND BBB 4000 Affirmed St. Mary'S Educational Society TL IND B+ 441 Upgraded from IND B-(increased from INR297.9m) Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Issuer IND BB- - Suspended Varron Industries Ltd LT Bk loans IND BB+ 390 Suspended Varron Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 740 Suspended IND A4+ (sublimit for bill discounting INR250m) Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt. Ltd CC limits IND BBB+ 1550 Assigned /IND A2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)