Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Industries Ltd (AIL) non-FB limits IND A3 480 Upgraded from IND A4+ Aster Pvt Ltd (APL) non-FB WC limits IND D 11039.5 Downgraded from IND A4+ Darjeeling Organic Tea Estates non-FB limits: IND A4 5 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. (DOTEPL) Deepak Spinners Ltd (DSL) non-FB limits IND A3+ 160 Assigned Deepak Spinners Ltd (DSL) FB limits: IND A3+ 50 Assigned FIL Industries Ltd (FIL) FB WC limits IND A3 155 Upgraded from IND A4+ (increased from INR 5m) Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 2 Downgraded (Kalpataru) from IND A4 Prafullya Cold Storage Non-FB limits IND D 1.5 Downgraded (Prafullya) from IND A4 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST NCDs IND A1+ (SO) 500 - (R-Infra) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST debt programme IND A1+ 18000 - (R-Infra) S.B. Cold Storage Industries Non-FB limits IND D 2 Downgraded Pvt Ltd (S.B.) from IND A4 Sinha Cold Storage & Warehouse Non-FB limits IND D 1.5 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd (Sinha) from IND A4 The Hongkong And Shanghai certificates of deposit IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed Banking Corporation Ltd India (CD) programme Branch (HSBC India) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Industries Ltd (AIL) long-TL IND BBB- 244.1 Upgraded from IND BB+ (reduced from INR314.2m) Adhunik Industries Ltd (AIL) FB limits: IND BBB- 790 Upgraded from IND BB+ Aster Pvt Ltd (APL) FB WC limits IND D 2250 Downgraded from IND BB+ / IND A4+ Balaji Greentech Products Ltd TL IND D 97.9 Affirmed (BGPL) (reduced from INR132m) Darjeeling Organic Tea Estates TL IND B 296.6 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. (DOTEPL) Darjeeling Organic Tea Estates FB limits: IND B 370 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. (DOTEPL) Deepak Spinners Ltd (DSL) LT loans IND BBB 856.7 Assigned Deepak Spinners Ltd (DSL) FB limits IND BBB 550 Assigned FIL Industries Ltd (FIL) long-TL IND BBB- 362.5 Upgraded from IND BB+ (reduced from INR542.2m) FIL Industries Ltd (FIL) FB WC limits IND BBB- / 368.8 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+ / IND A4+ (increased from INR351.3m) HI-Tech Gears Ltd (HGL) TL IND A 217.13 Affirmed HI-Tech Gears Ltd (HGL) FB WC credit limits: IND A / IND 360 Affirmed A1 (reduced from INR426.35m): HI-Tech Gears Ltd (HGL) non-FB WC credit limits IND A / IND 25 Affirmed A1 Jorbat Shillong Expressway Ltd subordinated loans IND BBB 400 Affirmed (JSEL) Jorbat Shillong Expressway Ltd senior LT rupee loans IND D 7000 Affirmed (JSEL) Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 41.8 Downgraded (Kalpataru) from IND B- Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 78.8 Downgraded (Kalpataru) from IND B- / IND A4 North End Foods Marketing Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB / 100 Upgraded from Ltd (NEFM) IND A3+ IND BBB- / IND A3 Prafullya Cold Storage Long-TL IND D 12 Downgraded (Prafullya) from IND B- Prafullya Cold Storage FB limits IND D 39.8 Downgraded (Prafullya) from IND B- / IND A4 Raj Infrastructure Development FB limits IND BBB- 75 Upgraded from (I) Pvt Ltd (RIDIPL) IND BB+ Raj Infrastructure Development non-FB limits: IND BBB- / 150 Upgraded from (I) Pvt Ltd (RIDIPL) IND A3 IND BB+ / IND A4+ Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. TL IND BBB- 834.8 Upgraded from (RIPL) IND BB+ (reduced from INR1,121.5m) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB limits IND AA- 5000 - (R-Infra) (exp) / IND A1+ (exp) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd non-FB limits IND AA- 20000 - (R-Infra) (exp) / IND A1+ (exp) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD programme IND AA (SO) 9000 - (R-Infra) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL: IND AA (SO) 6500 - (R-Infra) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL IND AA (SO) 11250 - (R-Infra) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd non-FB Bk limits: IND AA- / 135000 - (R-Infra) IND A1+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB Bk limits: IND AA- / 20000 - (R-Infra) IND A1+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD programme: IND AA- 15000 - (R-Infra) S.B. Cold Storage Industries Long-TL IND D 55.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd (S.B.) from IND B- S.B. Cold Storage Industries FB limits IND D 78.7 Downgraded Pvt Ltd (S.B.) from IND B- / IND A4 Sansar Trust August 2014 second loss credit IND A- (SO) 313.5 Assigned facility (SLCF) (exp) Sansar Trust August 2014 Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AAA (SO) 5268 Assigned (exp) Sinha Cold Storage & Warehouse Long-TL IND D 12 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd (Sinha) from IND B- Sinha Cold Storage & Warehouse FB limits IND D 45.1 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd (Sinha) from IND B- / IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 