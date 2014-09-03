Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 2, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhunik Industries Ltd (AIL) non-FB limits IND A3 480 Upgraded from
IND A4+
Aster Pvt Ltd (APL) non-FB WC limits IND D 11039.5 Downgraded
from IND A4+
Darjeeling Organic Tea Estates non-FB limits: IND A4 5 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd. (DOTEPL)
Deepak Spinners Ltd (DSL) non-FB limits IND A3+ 160 Assigned
Deepak Spinners Ltd (DSL) FB limits: IND A3+ 50 Assigned
FIL Industries Ltd (FIL) FB WC limits IND A3 155 Upgraded from
IND A4+
(increased from INR 5m)
Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 2 Downgraded
(Kalpataru) from IND A4
Prafullya Cold Storage Non-FB limits IND D 1.5 Downgraded
(Prafullya) from IND A4
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST NCDs IND A1+ (SO) 500 -
(R-Infra)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST debt programme IND A1+ 18000 -
(R-Infra)
S.B. Cold Storage Industries Non-FB limits IND D 2 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd (S.B.) from IND A4
Sinha Cold Storage & Warehouse Non-FB limits IND D 1.5 Downgraded
Company Pvt Ltd (Sinha) from IND A4
The Hongkong And Shanghai certificates of deposit IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed
Banking Corporation Ltd India (CD) programme
Branch (HSBC India)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhunik Industries Ltd (AIL) long-TL IND BBB- 244.1 Upgraded from
IND BB+
(reduced from INR314.2m)
Adhunik Industries Ltd (AIL) FB limits: IND BBB- 790 Upgraded from
IND BB+
Aster Pvt Ltd (APL) FB WC limits IND D 2250 Downgraded
from IND BB+
/ IND A4+
Balaji Greentech Products Ltd TL IND D 97.9 Affirmed
(BGPL)
(reduced from INR132m)
Darjeeling Organic Tea Estates TL IND B 296.6 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd. (DOTEPL)
Darjeeling Organic Tea Estates FB limits: IND B 370 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd. (DOTEPL)
Deepak Spinners Ltd (DSL) LT loans IND BBB 856.7 Assigned
Deepak Spinners Ltd (DSL) FB limits IND BBB 550 Assigned
FIL Industries Ltd (FIL) long-TL IND BBB- 362.5 Upgraded from
IND BB+
(reduced from INR542.2m)
FIL Industries Ltd (FIL) FB WC limits IND BBB- / 368.8 Upgraded from
IND A3 IND BB+ / IND
A4+
(increased from INR351.3m)
HI-Tech Gears Ltd (HGL) TL IND A 217.13 Affirmed
HI-Tech Gears Ltd (HGL) FB WC credit limits: IND A / IND 360 Affirmed
A1
(reduced from INR426.35m):
HI-Tech Gears Ltd (HGL) non-FB WC credit limits IND A / IND 25 Affirmed
A1
Jorbat Shillong Expressway Ltd subordinated loans IND BBB 400 Affirmed
(JSEL)
Jorbat Shillong Expressway Ltd senior LT rupee loans IND D 7000 Affirmed
(JSEL)
Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 41.8 Downgraded
(Kalpataru) from IND B-
Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 78.8 Downgraded
(Kalpataru) from IND B- /
IND A4
North End Foods Marketing Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB / 100 Upgraded from
Ltd (NEFM) IND A3+ IND BBB- /
IND A3
Prafullya Cold Storage Long-TL IND D 12 Downgraded
(Prafullya) from IND B-
Prafullya Cold Storage FB limits IND D 39.8 Downgraded
(Prafullya) from IND B- /
IND A4
Raj Infrastructure Development FB limits IND BBB- 75 Upgraded from
(I) Pvt Ltd (RIDIPL) IND BB+
Raj Infrastructure Development non-FB limits: IND BBB- / 150 Upgraded from
(I) Pvt Ltd (RIDIPL) IND A3 IND BB+ / IND
A4+
Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. TL IND BBB- 834.8 Upgraded from
(RIPL) IND BB+
(reduced from INR1,121.5m)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB limits IND AA- 5000 -
(R-Infra) (exp) / IND
A1+ (exp)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd non-FB limits IND AA- 20000 -
(R-Infra) (exp) / IND
A1+ (exp)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD programme IND AA (SO) 9000 -
(R-Infra)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL: IND AA (SO) 6500 -
(R-Infra)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL IND AA (SO) 11250 -
(R-Infra)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd non-FB Bk limits: IND AA- / 135000 -
(R-Infra) IND A1+
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB Bk limits: IND AA- / 20000 -
(R-Infra) IND A1+
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD programme: IND AA- 15000 -
(R-Infra)
S.B. Cold Storage Industries Long-TL IND D 55.5 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd (S.B.) from IND B-
S.B. Cold Storage Industries FB limits IND D 78.7 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd (S.B.) from IND B- /
IND A4
Sansar Trust August 2014 second loss credit IND A- (SO) 313.5 Assigned
facility (SLCF) (exp)
Sansar Trust August 2014 Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AAA (SO) 5268 Assigned
(exp)
Sinha Cold Storage & Warehouse Long-TL IND D 12 Downgraded
Company Pvt Ltd (Sinha) from IND B-
Sinha Cold Storage & Warehouse FB limits IND D 45.1 Downgraded
Company Pvt Ltd (Sinha) from IND B- /
IND A4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)