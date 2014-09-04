Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhansali Engineering Polymers Non-FB limit IND A4+ 1500 Increased Ltd from INR1,200m DCS Techno Services Pvt Ltd Non FB limit IND A4+ 62.5 Increased from INR47.5m Imperial Tubes Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Assigned Kalpena Industries Ltd Non FB WC limits IND A2 1900 Downgraded from IND A1 Manchukonda Prakasham Non FB WC Fac IND A2+ 130 Affirmed Industries Navagiri Apparel FB WC limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned Ram Kripal Singh Construction Non FB limits IND A3 1500 Increased Pvt. Ltd from INR1,276m Ram Kripal Singh Construction ST Non FB limits IND A3(exp) 546 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Sogo Computers Pvt Ltd Non FB limits IND A4+ 30 Suspended SRF Ltd CP/ STD IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhansali Engineering Polymers FB Limit IND BB 600 Affirmed Ltd DCS Techno Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND 57.5 Increased A4+ from INR45.0m Fouress Engineering India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Fouress Engineering India Ltd LT Loans IND BB+ 61 Suspended Fouress Engineering India Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 110 Suspended Fouress Engineering India Ltd Non FB limits IND BB+ /IND 680 Suspended A4+ Fouress Engineering India Ltd Treasury limits IND BB+ /IND 8.4 Suspended A4+ Imperial Tubes Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 400 Assigned Kalpena Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Downgraded from IND A- Kalpena Industries Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1990.1 Downgraded from IND A- Kalpena Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 1900 Downgraded from IND A- Manchukonda Prakasham LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Industries Manchukonda Prakasham FB WC Fac IND BBB+ 120 Affirmed Industries /IND A2+ Navagiri Apparel LT loan IND BB 10.7 Assigned Oragadam City Developers Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgrade Ltd from IND BBB Oragadam City Developers Pvt LT Loans IND D 120 Downgrade Ltd from IND BBB Oragadam City Developers Pvt Non FB WC limit IND D 100 Downgrade Ltd from IND A3+ Ram Kripal Singh Construction LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Pvt. Ltd Ram Kripal Singh Construction FB limits IND BBB- 219 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd Ram Kripal Singh Construction LT FB limits IND BBB-(exp)85 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Sogo Computers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended Sogo Computers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- /IND 294.5 Suspended A4+ Sogo Synergy Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Affirmed Sogo Synergy Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- / IND 50 Suspended A4 SRF Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed SRF Ltd LT Loans IND AA 4241.9 Increased from INR 984m SRF Ltd NCD IND AA 1500 Withdrawn SRF Ltd FB and non-FB WC limits IND AA /IND 9758.1 Reduced from A1+ INR13,016m ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative.