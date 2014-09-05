Sep 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 70 Affirmed HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed IOT Infrastructure & Energy LOC IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Services Ltd IOT Infrastructure & Energy ST debt/ CP programme IND A1+ 300 Affirmed Services Ltd Special Banking Arrangement WC demand loan IND A1+ (SO) 35000 Withdrawn (Punjab National Bank (PNB) Consortium) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB 200 Affirmed Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BB 436.2 Affirmed (reduced from INR525.3m) Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A 600 Affirmed Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd FB limits IND C/ IND A4391 Affirmed Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd TL IND D 894.2 Downgraded from IND C HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd TL IND AA- 153630 Affirmed (increased from INR128.48bn) HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd NCD programme IND AA- 10200 Affirmed HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd NCD programme IND AA- 5000 Affirmed HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd FB WC limits IND AA-/ IND 54000 Affirmed A1+ (increased from INR51bn) HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd non-FB WC limits IND AA-/IND 82000 Affirmed A1+ (increased from INR46bn) HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd WC limit outside IND AA-/IND 21000 Assigned consortium A1+ HPCL-Mittal Pipelines Ltd TL IND AA- 15750 Affirmed (reduced from INR16.27bn) HPCL-Mittal Pipelines Ltd NCD programme IND AA- 14750 Affirmed (reduced from INR15bn) IOT Infrastructure & Energy TL IND A+ 87 Downgraded Services Ltd from IND AA- (decreased from INR633.7m) IOT Infrastructure & Energy TL IND A+ 1220 Downgraded Services Ltd from IND AA- (decreased from INR1,250m) IOT Infrastructure & Energy CC limits IND A+ 5500 Downgraded Services Ltd from IND AA- (increased from INR4,000m) IOT Infrastructure & Energy TL IND A+(exp) 4350 Assigned Services Ltd IOT Infrastructure & Energy BG IND A+/IND 11075 Downgraded Services Ltd A1+ from IND AA- / Affirmed (increased from INR8,575m) IOT Infrastructure & Energy WC facility IND A+/IND 8450 Downgraded Services Ltd A1+ from IND AA- / Affirmed (increased from INR8,400m) Marsons Ltd Long-TL IND D 38.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Marsons Ltd FB limits IND D 180 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Marsons Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 300 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Ratan Seeds Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B/IND A4 500 Assigned Ricoh India Ltd LT NCD IND A(exp) 2000 Assigned Sagar Steels FB limits IND BB- 1500 Suspended (suspended) Savorit Ltd TL outstanding IND B+ 141.8 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Savorit Ltd FB limits IND B+ 70 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+/IND A4 /IND A4(suspended) Savorit Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+ 70 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+/IND A4 /IND A4(suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)