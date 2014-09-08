Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rain Industries Ltd (Formerly Non-FB facility IND A2+. 230 Affirmed Known As Rain Commodities Ltd) (reduced from INR850m) Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 400 Suspended Idbi Bank Ltd (Idbi) certificates of deposit IND A1+ 16000 - programme Jabil Circuit India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ (SO) 50 Affirmed (Jcipl) (reduced from INR60m) Rain Cements Ltd (Rcl) Non-FB limits IND A2+ 400 Assigned Rain Cements Ltd (Rcl) Non-FB facility of Indian INDA2+ 484.9 Withdrawn Bk Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 1000 Affirmed Skc Trading Building Materials Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd. (Skc) Srf Ltd (Srf) CP/ST debt programme IND A1+ 1500 - (within the FB WC limits): Skc Trading Building FB limits IND BB 100 Affirmed Materials Pvt Ltd. (Skc) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Benaka Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 59.9 Suspended Benaka Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 175 Suspended Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 239.8 Suspended Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd FB WC limits: IND B+ / IND 923.1 Suspended A4 Deepak Cotton Factory (Dcf) FB WC limit IND B / IND 100 Assigned A4 Dhanlaxmi Bank (Dhanlaxmi) Lower tier 2 subordinated IND BBB- 170 Withdrawn debt Idbi Bank Ltd (Idbi) subordinated bond IND AA- 3500 - programme Idbi Bank Ltd (Idbi) senior debt: IND AA+ 38400 - (reduced from INR51.41bn due to redemptions) Idbi Bank Ltd (Idbi) lower Tier II: IND AA+ 37700 - (reduced from INR45.47bn + INR25bn due to redemptions) Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd TL IND BB 400 Downgraded (Lefl) from IND BBB Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 8250 Downgraded (Lefl) A4+ from IND BBB/ IND A3+ Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 250 Downgraded (Lefl) A4+ from IND BBB/ IND A3+ Manav Vikas Evam Seva Sansthan Bk loans IND D 53.46 Suspended (Manav Vikas) Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 610.3 Assigned (Nhepl) Rain Cements Ltd (Rcl) FB IND A- 100 Assigned Rain Cements Ltd (Rcl) long-TL IND A- 126.3 Withdrawn Rain Cements Ltd (Rcl) FB facility of Indian Bk : IND A- 80 Withdrawn Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) Ltd short-TL IND A 300 Affirmed Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) Ltd FB WC limits IND A / IND 2200 Affirmed A1 Rashi Metals Pvt Ltd long-TL IND D 126.3 Suspended Rashi Metals Pvt Ltd CC limits IND D 130.5 Suspended Rashi Metals Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND D 42.5 Suspended Skc Trading Building Materials FB facility IND BB 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd. Srf Ltd (Srf) long-TL IND AA 4241.9 - Srf Ltd (Srf) NCD programme IND AA (exp) 2000 - Srf Ltd (Srf) FB and NFB WC limits IND AA / IND 9758.1 - A1+ Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 200 Suspended Pvt Ltd (Sgipl) A4+ Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure non-FB limits IND BB+/ IND 850 Suspended Pvt Ltd (Sgipl) A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)