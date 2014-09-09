Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 8, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 5.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Associate Holdings Pvt Ltd TL IND D 210 Assigned
Chetan Industries Ltd TL IND BB 28.5 Assigned
Chetan Industries Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB/ IND 250 Assigned
A4+
Deepak Cotton Factory FB WC limit IND B / IND 100 Assigned
A4
Indo American Electricals Ltd Long-TL IND D 69.5 Downgraded
from IND B+
Indo American Electricals Ltd FB limits IND D 450 Downgraded
from IND B+
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT debt IND AAA 3000 Assigned
M. B. Panesar & Sons Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB- 22.5 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
M.S. Panesar & Sons FB limits IND BB- 25 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
M/S National Construction CC limits IND BB- 150 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
M/S Perfect Construction LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 26.4 Assigned
New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 93 Assigned
New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd Proposed long-TL IND BB+(exp) 33.7 Assigned
New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd Proposed FB limits IND BB+(exp) 41.4 Assigned
Singh Construction Company FB limits IND BB- 25 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating
Watch Negative.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)