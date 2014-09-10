Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cosmo Films Ltd (CFL) Non-FB working-capital IND A1 1600 Affirmed limits Cosmo Films Ltd (CFL) CP (within FB limits) IND A1 100 Affirmed Crompton Greaves Ltd (CGL) CP (carved out of the FB IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed limits) Crompton Greaves Ltd (CGL) Secured non-FB limits IND A1+ 28000 Affirmed (increased from INR25,000m): Crompton Greaves Ltd (CGL) Derivative limits IND A1+ 660 Affirmed Crompton Greaves Ltd (CGL) Unsecured non-FB limits IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Premier Metcast Pvt Ltd (PMPL) Non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 Assigned Premier Metcast Pvt Ltd (PMPL) Proposed non-FB limits IND A4+ (exp)10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cosmo Films Ltd (CFL) LT Bk loans IND A- 3078 Affirmed Cosmo Films Ltd (CFL) LT debt IND A- (exp) 600 Affirmed Cosmo Films Ltd (CFL) FB working-capital limits IND A- / IND 2650 Affirmed A1 Crompton Greaves Ltd (CGL) secured FB limits IND AA 5000 Affirmed (increased from INR4,000m): Gail (I) Ltd (Gail) LT bonds IND AAA 10000 - (exp) Gail (I) Ltd (Gail) FB/non-FB IND AAA / 5000 - (interchangeable) Bk IND A1+ facility National Education Society Bk loans IND BBB 535.81 Assigned (Nes) (including INR486m sanctioned limits) Premier Metcast Pvt Ltd (PMPL) Proposed FB limits IND BB (exp) 65 Assigned / IND A4+ (exp) Premier Metcast Pvt Ltd (PMPL) FB CC IND BB / IND 110 Assigned A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)