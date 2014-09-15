Sep 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asset Reconstruction Company ST debt IND A1+ 2000 Assigned (I) Ltd (ARCIL) Godavari Engineering Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Assigned (GEGEL) Il&Fs Education & Technology CP programme IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Services Ltd (IETS) (carved out of the fund-based bank limits): Il&Fs Skills Development Non-FB Bk loan Fac IND A1+ (SO) 30 Upgraded from Corporation Ltd (ISDC) IND A1 (SO) J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd (JGH) NFB WC Fac IND A2 49 Affirmed (increased from INR40.1m): Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 350 Affirmed (Lekcon) Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FBL IND A4+ 100 Assigned (Lekcon) (exp) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asset Reconstruction Company LT Bk loans IND A+ 7500 Assigned (I) Ltd (ARCIL) Godavari Engineering Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ IND 106 Assigned (GEGEL) A4 Il&Fs Education & Technology WC TL IND A+ 2200 Affirmed Services Ltd (IETS) (increased from INR1200m): Il&Fs Education & Technology FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 1150 Affirmed / Services Ltd (IETS) A1+ Upgraded from IND A1 Il&Fs Education & Technology Non-FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 400 Affirmed / Services Ltd (IETS) A1+ Upgraded from IND A1 J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd (JGH) Long-TL IND BBB+ 182.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR226.1m): J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd (JGH) FB WC Fac IND BBB+ / 1000 Affirmed IND A2 K.C. Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND B+ (exp) 35 Assigned (KCOP) / IND A4 (exp) K.C. Edible Oils Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 90 Assigned (KCOP) A4 Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BB(exp) 50 Assigned (Lekcon) /IND A4+ (exp) Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 124 Affirmed (Lekcon) A4+ Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd (SVGL) Long-TL IND D 27 Assigned Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd (SVGL) FB WC limits IND D 60 Assigned Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd (SVGL) Non-FB WC limits IND D 6 Assigned UCO Bank (UCO) Upper Tier II subordinated IND A+ 5000 Upgraded from bonds IND A- UCO Bank (UCO) Perpetual Tier I bonds IND A+ 2300 Upgraded from IND A- UCO Bank (UCO) Lower Tier II subordinated IND AA 1000 Affirmed bonds: (reduced from INR2.5bn) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)