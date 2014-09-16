Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 1 Suspended Il&Fs Clusters Development FB IND A1+(SO) 300 Upgraded from Initiative Ltd IND A1(SO) Il&Fs Clusters Development Non-FB Bk loan Fac IND A1+(SO) 150 Upgraded from Initiative Ltd IND A1(SO) (increased from INR50m) Sai Sponge (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Suspended Sangam (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 1000 Assigned Uttam Galva Steel Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 21400 Affirmed Uttam Galva Steel Ltd Stand by limits IND A1 2000 Affirmed Uttam Galva Steel Ltd ST debt IND A1 1000 Affirmed Uttam Galva Steel Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1(exp) 2500 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd Term deposit programme IND Ta- - Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryavrat Trading Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND B- 160 Suspended Imeco Ltd FB limits IND D 290 Suspended Imeco Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 109.5 Suspended Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 7.7 Suspended Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ 90 Suspended IND A4+ Stfcl Cv Trust Aug 2013- I Second loss credit facilityIND A(SO) 160.1 Affirmed Stfcl Cv Trust Aug 2013- I Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 2931.2 Affirmed Sai Sponge (I) Ltd CC limits IND BB+(SO) 80 Suspended Sangam (I) Ltd TL IND A- 3848.8 Assigned Sangam (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 3400 Assigned Sidy Datacom Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 250 Assigned IND A4 Uttam Galva Steel Ltd NCD IND A- 1000 Downgraded from IND A (reduced from INR2bn) Uttam Galva Steel Ltd Long-TL IND A- 25700 Downgraded from IND A (increased from INR22.7bn) Uttam Galva Steel Ltd FB limits IND A- 4000 Downgraded from IND A Uttam Galva Steel Ltd Long-TL IND A-(exp) 1500 Downgraded from IND A(exp) (reduced from INR3.5bn) Vinit Fabrics Ltd FB WC limits (CC) IND B 15 Assigned Vinit Fabrics Ltd Long-TL IND B 43.87 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)