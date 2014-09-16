Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 15, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 1 Suspended
Il&Fs Clusters Development FB IND A1+(SO) 300 Upgraded from
Initiative Ltd IND A1(SO)
Il&Fs Clusters Development Non-FB Bk loan Fac IND A1+(SO) 150 Upgraded from
Initiative Ltd IND A1(SO)
(increased from INR50m)
Sai Sponge (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Suspended
Sangam (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 1000 Assigned
Uttam Galva Steel Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 21400 Affirmed
Uttam Galva Steel Ltd Stand by limits IND A1 2000 Affirmed
Uttam Galva Steel Ltd ST debt IND A1 1000 Affirmed
Uttam Galva Steel Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1(exp) 2500 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd Term deposit programme IND Ta- - Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aryavrat Trading Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND B- 160 Suspended
Imeco Ltd FB limits IND D 290 Suspended
Imeco Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 109.5 Suspended
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 7.7 Suspended
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ 90 Suspended
IND A4+
Stfcl Cv Trust Aug 2013- I Second loss credit facilityIND A(SO) 160.1 Affirmed
Stfcl Cv Trust Aug 2013- I Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 2931.2 Affirmed
Sai Sponge (I) Ltd CC limits IND BB+(SO) 80 Suspended
Sangam (I) Ltd TL IND A- 3848.8 Assigned
Sangam (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 3400 Assigned
Sidy Datacom Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 250 Assigned
IND A4
Uttam Galva Steel Ltd NCD IND A- 1000 Downgraded
from IND A
(reduced from INR2bn)
Uttam Galva Steel Ltd Long-TL IND A- 25700 Downgraded
from IND A
(increased from INR22.7bn)
Uttam Galva Steel Ltd FB limits IND A- 4000 Downgraded
from IND A
Uttam Galva Steel Ltd Long-TL IND A-(exp) 1500 Downgraded
from IND
A(exp)
(reduced from INR3.5bn)
Vinit Fabrics Ltd FB WC limits (CC) IND B 15 Assigned
Vinit Fabrics Ltd Long-TL IND B 43.87 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating
Watch Negative.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)