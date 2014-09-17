Sep 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Udyog Non-FB limit IND A4 37.5 Assigned Asianet Satellite Non-FB limits IND A2 385.4 Assigned Communications Ltd Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 100 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Global Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ VSP Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 180 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+(SO) 180 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchemist Hospitals Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 111.57 Affirmed Anupam Udyog FB limits IND B+ 12.5 Assigned Asianet Satellite TL IND BBB+ 16750 Assigned Communications Ltd Asianet Satellite CC limits IND BBB+/ 140 Assigned Communications Ltd IND A2 Choudhary Layer Farm TL IND B+ 53.75 Assigned Choudhary Layer Farm FB limits IND B+/ IND 17 Assigned A4 Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 220 Assigned Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 310 Assigned A4+ Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 69.54 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 150 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB / IND /IND A4+(suspended) A4+ Global Castings Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 168.4 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Global Castings Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 75 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- GRT Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 50 Assigned GRT Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 754.8 Assigned K.C. Roller Flour Mills (P) FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 90 Assigned Ltd A4 K.C. Roller Flour Mills (P) Proposed FB WC limits IND B+(exp)/ 9 Assigned Ltd IND A4(exp) Kheria Autocomp Ltd Long-TL IND B- 207.2 Migrated from (suspended) IND B- Kheria Autocomp Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 31.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND B- P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Pvt FB limits IND D 1200 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND D P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Pvt NFB WC limits IND D 1200 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND D Thangam Steel Ltd FB limits IND D 650 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Thangam Steel Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 350 Migrated from (suspended) IND D VSP Udyog Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 319.7 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ VSP Udyog Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 1250 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A-(SO) 30 Assigned (exp)/ IND A2+(SO)(exp) Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A-(SO)/ 305 Assigned IND A2+(SO) Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 213.01 Upgraded from IND B+ Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 200 Upgraded from IND B+ Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+/ IND 100 Upgraded from A4+ IND B+ / IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)