Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SRF Ltd (SRF) CP/ST debt programme IND A1+ 1500 - (within the fund-based working capital limits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Garg Acrylics Ltd (GAL) Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 155 Assigned IND A3 Garg Acrylics Ltd (GAL) FB WC limits IND BBB- / 3000 Assigned IND A3 Garg Acrylics Ltd (GAL) TL from Bks IND BBB- 4005 Assigned IB Inabensa JV (IBJV) FB facility IND BBB+(SO) 110 Assigned /IND A2+(SO) IB Inabensa JV (IBJV) Non-FB facility IND BBB+(SO) 100 Assigned /IND A2+(SO) Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND BBB- / 650 Withdrawn (JMPL) IND A3 Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd FB WC credit limits IND BBB- / 80 Affirmed (JMPL) IND A3 (reduced from INR450.0m) Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BBB- 350 Affirmed (JMPL) Kashipur Sitarganj Highways Senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 220 Assigned Pvt Ltd (KSHPL) Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd (PBPL) Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 1000 Affirmed IND A3 Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd (PBPL) FB WC limits IND BBB- / 550 Affirmed IND A3 Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd (PBPL) TL IND BBB- 13.03 Affirmed (reduced from INR184m) SRF Ltd (SRF) Long-TL IND AA 4241.9 - SRF Ltd (SRF) FB and non-FB WC limits: IND AA / IND 9758.1 - A1+ SRF Ltd (SRF) NCD programme IND AA 2000 - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)