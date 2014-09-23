Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 22, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Linus Processors Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned
Ccl Products (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 160 Affirmed
(reduced from INR164.5m)
Ccl Products (I) Ltd Buyer credit facility IND A1 50 Affirmed
Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 19.2 Suspended
Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel Non-FB WC limits IND A2 2000 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Neo Metaliks Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 700.9 Suspended
Pothys Matchings FB WC limits IND A3+ 45 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Linus Processors Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 88 Assigned
Ccl Products (I) Ltd TL IND A 40 Affirmed
(reduced from INR200m)
Ccl Products (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND A / IND 1500 Affirmed
A1
Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 103.4 Suspended
Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 70 Suspended
Kurinji Super Specialities FB CC limits IND D 15 Suspended
Hospital Ltd
Kurinji Super Specialities TL IND D 80 Suspended
Hospital Ltd
Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel LT debt IND BBB 806.5 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel FB WC limits IND BBB 850 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Naga Ltd TL IND BBB 619.2 IND BBB-
Naga Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 1250 Upgraded from
IND A3+ IND BBB- /
IND A3
Naga Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB / 150 Upgraded from
IND A3+ IND BBB- /
IND A3
Neo Metaliks Ltd Long-TL IND BB 300.5 Suspended
Neo Metaliks Ltd FB limits IND BB 412 Suspended
Peerless Hospitex Hospital And Long-TL IND BB- 145 Upgraded from
Research Center Ltd IND B+
Peerless Hospitex Hospital And FB limits IND BB- 50 Upgraded from
Research Center Ltd IND B+
Pothy Long-TL IND BBB 72.16 Assigned
Pothy FB WC limits IND BBB / 12.5 Assigned
IND A3+
Pothys Chennai Long-TL IND BBB 80.65 Assigned
Pothys Chennai FB WC limits IND BBB / 395 Assigned
IND A3+
Pothys Fabrics Long-TL IND BBB 41.92 Assigned
Pothys Fabrics FB WC limits IND BBB / 97.5 Assigned
IND A3+
Pothys Fabrics Chennai Long-TL IND BBB 234.46 Assigned
Pothys Fabrics Chennai FB WC limits IND BBB / 190 Assigned
IND A3+
Pothys Garments Long-TL IND BBB 53.75 Assigned
Pothys Garments FB WC limits IND BBB / 177.5 Assigned
IND A3+
Pothys Garments Chennai Long-TL IND BBB 321.06 Assigned
Pothys Garments Chennai FB WC limits IND BBB / 295 Assigned
IND A3+
Pothys Matchings Long-TL IND BBB 18.05 Assigned
Pothys Matchings Chennai Long-TL IND BBB 113.1 Assigned
Pothys Matchings Chennai FB WC limits IND BBB / 85 Assigned
IND A3+
Pothys Textiles Long-TL IND BBB 15.86 Assigned
Pothys Textiles FB WC limits IND BBB / 45 Assigned
IND A3+
Pothys Textiles Chennai Long-TL IND BBB 119.12 Assigned
Pothys Textiles Chennai FB WC limits IND BBB / 85 Assigned
IND A3+
Ravi Metallics Ltd TL IND D 48.6 Suspended
Ravi Metallics Ltd FB limits IND D 110 Suspended
Ravi Metallics Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 15 Suspended
Sri Langta Baba Steels Funded interest TL IND B- 51.6 Assigned
Sri Langta Baba Steels Long-TL IND D / 157.9 Downgraded
IND B- from IND BB-
/ Reassigned
(enhanced from INR90.6m)
Sri Langta Baba Steels FB limits IND D / 150 Downgraded
IND B- from INDBB-
/ Reassigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating
Watch Negative.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)