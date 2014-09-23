Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Linus Processors Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned Ccl Products (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 160 Affirmed (reduced from INR164.5m) Ccl Products (I) Ltd Buyer credit facility IND A1 50 Affirmed Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 19.2 Suspended Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel Non-FB WC limits IND A2 2000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Neo Metaliks Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 700.9 Suspended Pothys Matchings FB WC limits IND A3+ 45 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Linus Processors Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 88 Assigned Ccl Products (I) Ltd TL IND A 40 Affirmed (reduced from INR200m) Ccl Products (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND A / IND 1500 Affirmed A1 Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 103.4 Suspended Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 70 Suspended Kurinji Super Specialities FB CC limits IND D 15 Suspended Hospital Ltd Kurinji Super Specialities TL IND D 80 Suspended Hospital Ltd Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel LT debt IND BBB 806.5 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel FB WC limits IND BBB 850 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Naga Ltd TL IND BBB 619.2 IND BBB- Naga Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 1250 Upgraded from IND A3+ IND BBB- / IND A3 Naga Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB / 150 Upgraded from IND A3+ IND BBB- / IND A3 Neo Metaliks Ltd Long-TL IND BB 300.5 Suspended Neo Metaliks Ltd FB limits IND BB 412 Suspended Peerless Hospitex Hospital And Long-TL IND BB- 145 Upgraded from Research Center Ltd IND B+ Peerless Hospitex Hospital And FB limits IND BB- 50 Upgraded from Research Center Ltd IND B+ Pothy Long-TL IND BBB 72.16 Assigned Pothy FB WC limits IND BBB / 12.5 Assigned IND A3+ Pothys Chennai Long-TL IND BBB 80.65 Assigned Pothys Chennai FB WC limits IND BBB / 395 Assigned IND A3+ Pothys Fabrics Long-TL IND BBB 41.92 Assigned Pothys Fabrics FB WC limits IND BBB / 97.5 Assigned IND A3+ Pothys Fabrics Chennai Long-TL IND BBB 234.46 Assigned Pothys Fabrics Chennai FB WC limits IND BBB / 190 Assigned IND A3+ Pothys Garments Long-TL IND BBB 53.75 Assigned Pothys Garments FB WC limits IND BBB / 177.5 Assigned IND A3+ Pothys Garments Chennai Long-TL IND BBB 321.06 Assigned Pothys Garments Chennai FB WC limits IND BBB / 295 Assigned IND A3+ Pothys Matchings Long-TL IND BBB 18.05 Assigned Pothys Matchings Chennai Long-TL IND BBB 113.1 Assigned Pothys Matchings Chennai FB WC limits IND BBB / 85 Assigned IND A3+ Pothys Textiles Long-TL IND BBB 15.86 Assigned Pothys Textiles FB WC limits IND BBB / 45 Assigned IND A3+ Pothys Textiles Chennai Long-TL IND BBB 119.12 Assigned Pothys Textiles Chennai FB WC limits IND BBB / 85 Assigned IND A3+ Ravi Metallics Ltd TL IND D 48.6 Suspended Ravi Metallics Ltd FB limits IND D 110 Suspended Ravi Metallics Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 15 Suspended Sri Langta Baba Steels Funded interest TL IND B- 51.6 Assigned Sri Langta Baba Steels Long-TL IND D / 157.9 Downgraded IND B- from IND BB- / Reassigned (enhanced from INR90.6m) Sri Langta Baba Steels FB limits IND D / 150 Downgraded IND B- from INDBB- / Reassigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative.