Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- East India Technologies Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3 135.2 Assigned Ltd IDBI Bank Ltd Certificates of deposit IND A1+ 160000 Affirmed programme Liberty Marketing Company Non-FB limit IND A4 30 Assigned Shankar Enterprises Non-FB WC limits (BG) IND A4+ 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Farms FB limits IND D 60 Migrated from (suspended) IND D East India Technologies Pvt TL IND BBB- 60 Assigned Ltd East India Technologies Pvt FB limits IND BBB-/ 100 Assigned Ltd IND A3 IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier II subordinated IND AA- 3500 Affirmed bond programme IDBI Bank Ltd AT1 perpetual debt IND AA- 25000 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd IDBI Omni Infrastructure IND AA+ 10000 Affirmed Bonds 2014-15 Series I IDBI Bank Ltd Senior debt IND AA+ 38400 Affirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II IND AA+ 37700 Affirmed JMD Oils Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 75 Downgraded from IND BBB- JMD Oils Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 2800 Downgraded A4+ from IND BBB-/ IND A3 JMD Oils Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 5190 Downgraded A4+ from IND BBB-/ IND A3 Leaseplan India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac IND AAA (SO) 8300 Affirmed (increased from INR7,320m) Liberty Marketing Company FB limit IND B+/IND 40 Assigned A4 Morning Staar Apparel FB limits IND BB 20 Upgraded from IND BB- Morning Staar Apparel Non-FB limits IND BB/IND 100 Upgraded from A4+ IND BB-/ Affirmed Ricoh India Ltd NCD IND A 2000 Assigned Shankar Enterprises FB WC limits (CC) IND BB- 40 Assigned Sujit Machino Construction FB limits IND BB 150 Migrated from Pvt. Ltd (suspended) IND BB Windlas Biotech Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 167.5 Assigned Windlas Biotech Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 330 Assigned IND A2+ Windlas Biotech Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 20 Assigned IND A2+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)