Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Windows Mfg Co Non-FB WC limits IND A4 40 Assigned Nectar Lifesciences Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A1 4300 Withdrawn (suspended) Paras Commercial Corporation Non-FB WC limits IND A4 40 Assigned Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 215.1 Assigned *INR575m (increased from INR475m) of the non-fund-based limits are interchangeable with fund-based limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Windows Mfg Co FB WC limits IND B- 65 Assigned **INR600m proposed working capital facilities have been converted into non-fund based limits and been assigned HPL Electric And Power Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A- 163.5 Affirmed HPL Electric And Power Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A- / IND 3150 Affirmed A1 HPL Electric And Power Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A- / IND 4500 Affirmed A1 Indosolar Ltd long-TL IND D 2750 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Knowledge Infrastructure WC Fac** IND A- (exp) 2005 Assigned Systems Pvt Ltd / IND A2+ (exp) Knowledge Infrastructure FB WC Fac IND A- / IND 950 Assigned Systems Pvt Ltd A2+ Knowledge Infrastructure NFB WC Fac* IND A- / IND 9045 Assigned Systems Pvt Ltd A2+ (increased from INR105.1m) Nectar Lifesciences Ltd Long-TL IND A- 5200 Withdrawn (suspended) Nectar Lifesciences Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 5400 Withdrawn (suspended) Orient Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd FB WC lines IND BBB- 500 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Orient Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd non-FB WC lines IND BBB- 40 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BBB- / IND A3 (suspended) IND A3 Orient Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd WC limits * IND BBB- 100 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BBB- / IND A3 (suspended) IND A3 Oswal Knit India Ltd LT loans IND D 24.02 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Oswal Knit India Ltd FB limits IND D 190 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Oswal Knit India Ltd non-fund- based limits IND D 167 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Paras Commercial Corporation FB WC limits IND B 45 Assigned Sew Vizag Coal Terminal Pvt senior project Bk loans IND BB+ 2925 Downgraded Ltd from IND BBB Shree Ganesh Feed Industries TL IND BB 2.11 Assigned Shree Ganesh Feed Industries FB limits IND BB/ IND 177 Assigned A4+ * (interchangeable between export packing credit and letter of credit) Silver Spring Spinners (I) Pvt long-TL IND D 2 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND D Silver Spring Spinners (I) Pvt FB limits IND D 46.5 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND D Silver Spring Spinners (I) Pvt non-FB limits IND D 34.5 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND D Vijay Deep Silk Mills Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 65 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- / IND / IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ Vijay Deep Silk Mills Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND BB- 1.1 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- / IND / IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ Vinayak Hatcheries long-TL IND B- 50.2 Migrated from (suspended) IND B- Vinayak Hatcheries FB limits IND B- 12 Migrated from (suspended) IND B- / IND / IND A4 (suspended) A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)