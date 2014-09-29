Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt NFB WC limits IND A1 500 Affirmed Ltd Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cyberabad Citizens Health TL IND B 650 Downgraded Services Pvt Ltd from IND B+ Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 Second loss credit Fac IND A+(SO) 145.9 Affirmed Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 Second loss credit Fac IND AA-(SO) 143.4 Affirmed Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 1298.7 Affirmed Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 1242 Affirmed Kudgi Transmission Ltd Senior project Bk loans IND A- 10290 Assigned Madras Fertilizers Ltd FB limits IND C / IND 1914 Affirmed A4 Madras Fertilizers Ltd Non-FB limits IND C / IND 1328 Affirmed A4 Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt TL IND A- 3263.2 Affirmed Ltd Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt FB WC limits IND A- / IND 450 Affirmed Ltd A1 Naga Ltd TL IND BBB 847.2 Assigned Naga Ltd TL IND BBB 228 Assigned Naga Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/IND 1300 Assigned A3+ Naga Ltd non-FB limits IND BBB/IND 150 Assigned A3+ Naga Ltd FB WC limits: IND BBB/IND 50 Assigned A3+ Privilege Trust Series - 9 Series B PTCs IND AA-(SO) 100.1 Assigned Privilege Trust Series - 9 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1902.5 Assigned Profit Shoe Company Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Profit Shoe Company Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB 100 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB and and IND A4+(suspended)IND A4+ Shriram Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk loan IND AA 2000 Assigned Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs IND AA 1000 Assigned Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 50 Assigned Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 5 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)