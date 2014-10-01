Oct 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 150 Reassigned Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 150 Downgraded from IND A4 Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2(exp) 55.5 Withdrawn Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 584.5 Affirmed (increased from INR394.5m) R R Prestress Industries Non-FB BG IND A4 14.5 Assigned Shoppers Stop Ltd ST debt programme IND A1 500 Affirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd CP IND A1 500 Affirmed Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 52.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sunny Trexim Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 179 Assigned Sunny Trexim Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 990 Assigned (increased from INR740m) Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd ST Bk loan IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 30000 Affirmed (increased from INR20bn) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action International TL IND BBB 102 Affirmed (reduced from INR140m) Action International FB limits IND BBB / 120 Affirmed IND A3+ (increased from INR90m) Action International Non-FB limits IND BBB / 90 Affirmed IND A3+ (increased from INR60m) Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd Long-TL IND B- 192 Reassigned (increased from INR14.4m) Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd FB limits IND B- / IND 290 Reassigned / A4 Withdrawn (increased from INR265m) Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd Long-TL IND D 192 Downgraded from IND B- Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd FB limits IND D 290 Downgraded from IND B- Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd Additional fund and Non-FB IND A+/ 750 Assigned WC limits IND A1+ Cyberabad Citizens Health Long-TL IND B 650 Migrated from Services Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND B Indotech Transformers Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ 420 Withdrawn INDA4+ Indotech Transformers Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 300 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+/IND A4+ Indus Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB/IND 25 Affirmed A4+ Indus Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB/IND 250 Affirmed A4+ IVR Hotels And Resorts Ltd Outstanding TL IND BB+ 450 Downgraded from IND BBB- /Placed it on RWN (increased from INR162m; sanctioned limit INR1,050m) K.Maganlal Impex FB WC limits IND BB+ 110 Assigned Kushal Chand Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/IND 60 Assigned A4 Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 63.9 Affirmed (reduced from INR101.4m) Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 415.1 Withdrawn (exp) Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 839.5 Withdrawn (exp)/IND A2(exp) Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/IND 1600 Affirmed A2 (increased from INR710.5m) R R Prestress Industries FB WC limit IND B+/IND 40 Assigned A4 S.R. International Paper Mills Long-TL IND D 157.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd S.R. International Paper Mills FB limits IND D 32.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd S.R. International Paper Mills Non-FB limits IND D 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shri Shri Niwasji Oil Refiners Long-TL IND B 3.39 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (suspended) Shri Shri Niwasji Oil Refiners FB limits IND B 50 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (suspended)/ IND A4(suspended) Shrishti Technologies Long-TL IND B 0.77 Withdrawn (suspended) Shrishti Technologies FB limits IND B 60 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4(suspended) Sri Saravana Spinning Mills TL IND BB+ 1315 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Saravana Spinning Mills FB WC limits IND BB+/ 2132.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Srs Modern Sales Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/ 250 Assigned IND A4+ Vatika Agritech Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 39.04 Assigned Vatika Agritech Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/IND 30 Assigned A4 Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND AAA 7000 Affirmed Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd Secured NCDs IND AAA 10000 Affirmed (increased from INR5bn) Worth Infra Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 9 Assigned Worth Infra Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND B 52.1 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)