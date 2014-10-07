Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.N.T. Connections Impex Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 17.4 Affirmed B.N.T. Innovations Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 11 Affirmed Nectar Lifesciences Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 4300 Suspended Oil Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 8640 Affirmed Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 150 Assigned Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2+(exp) 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mhaiskar Infrastructure Pvt Senior project Bk loans IND AA- 135000 Affirmed Ltd B.N.T. Connections Impex Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ 155 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND BB- / Affirmed B.N.T. Innovations Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ 120 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND BB- / Affirmed Nectar Lifesciences Ltd Long-TL IND A- 52 Suspended Nectar Lifesciences Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 5400 Suspended Nhpc Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 20000 Assigned Nhpc Ltd Long-TL programme IND AAA 20000 Assigned Nhpc Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 15000 Assigned Nhpc Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 15000 Assigned Nhpc Ltd Non-convertible TFB IND AAA 10000 Assigned Nhpc Ltd Non-convertible bond IND AAA(exp) 16000 Assigned programme Nhpc Ltd WC loans IND AAA/ 1550 Assigned IND A1+ Oil Mills Ltd FB limits IND BBB/ 1600 Affirmed IND A2 (interchangeable with the non-fund-based limits) Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 240 Assigned Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 160 Assigned (exp) Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB+ 150 Assigned (exp)/IND A2+ (exp) Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 250 Assigned IND A2+ State Bank Of India LT Issuer IND AAA - Affirmed Transstroy Krishnagiri senior project Bk loans IND BBB- 3650 Affirmed Tindivanam Highways Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)