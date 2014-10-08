Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emta Coal Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 508 Placed on RWN S.S. Fruits International Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 170 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Canfin Homes Ltd Secured redeemable NCDs IND AAA 30000 Upgraded from IND AA+ (increased from INR5bn) Canfin Homes Ltd Sub. Debt Programmes IND AAA 3000 Assigned Emta Coal Ltd 18% non-convertible IND BBB 500 Placed on RWN cumulative redeemable PS Emta Coal Ltd long-TL IND BBB+ 5590.3 Placed on RWN Emta Coal Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 3500 Placed on RWN IRB Surat Dahisar Tollway Pvt Senior project Bk loan IND BBB 11394.6 Affirmed Ltd Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 50 Assigned Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL IND D 14.3 Assigned Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 20 Assigned M.S. Cold Storage TL IND BB- 90.1 Assigned Orissa Order Suppliers Pvt. CC limits IND D 210 Downgraded Ltd. from IND B+ (increased from INR170m) S.S. Fruits International Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- / 80 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ S.S.S. Fibre Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 50 Assigned S.S.S. Fibre Ltd Long-TL IND BB 53 Assigned Strides Arcolab Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Rating Watch Evolving Usha Martin Ltd TL IND A 33886.8 Downgraded to IND A+ Usha Martin Ltd FB WC limits IND A 8000 Downgraded to IND A+ Usha Martin Ltd LT non-FB limits IND A 5400 Downgraded to IND A+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)