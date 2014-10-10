Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Century Aluminium Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 565.6 Suspended Manufacturing Co Ltd (CAMCO) Emta Coal Ltd. (Emta) Non-FB limits IND A2 508 placed on RWN Housing And Urban Development ST debt IND A1+ 30000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) National Peroxide Ltd (NPL) Non-FB WC limits IND A1 155 Affirmed (increased from INR105m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Century Aluminium LT Bk loan IND BB 325.5 Suspended Manufacturing Co Ltd (CAMCO) Century Aluminium FB WC limits IND BB / IND 999 Suspended Manufacturing Co Ltd (CAMCO) A4+ Cholamandalam Investment & Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND AA 6750 Upgraded from Finance Co. Ltd. (CIFCL) debt IND AA- Emta Coal Ltd. (Emta) 18% non-convertible IND BBB 500 placed on RWN cumulative redeemable PS Emta Coal Ltd. (Emta) Long-TL IND BBB+ 5590.3 placed on RWN Emta Coal Ltd. (Emta) FB limits IND BBB+ 3500 placed on RWN Housing And Urban Development Domestic bonds/debentures IND AA+ 67500 Assigned Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) (including a sub-limit of INR20bn for subordinated debt): Housing And Urban Development Domestic bonds IND AA+ 140000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) (partly taxable and partly tax-free) Housing And Urban Development Domestic bonds/debentures IND AA+ 75000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) (partly taxable and partly tax-free) Housing And Urban Development Domestic bonds IND AA+ 90000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) Housing And Urban Development LT Bk loans IND AA+ 100000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) Housing And Urban Development Domestic bonds issued IND AAA (SO) 23500 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) under a letter of comfort Housing And Urban Development Domestic term deposit: IND tAA+ 30000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) Imperial Auto Industries Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits - 105 Affirmed (IAIL) (reduced from INR125m) Imperial Auto Industries Ltd TL IND A- 147.1 Affirmed (IAIL) (reduced from INR257.1m) Imperial Auto Industries Ltd FB WC credit limits IND A- / 1900 Affirmed (IAIL) IND A2+ (increased from INR1,880m ) MVL Ltd Long-TL IND D 1334 Suspended National Peroxide Ltd (NPL) FB WC limits IND A / IND 16 Affirmed A1 (reduced from INR140m) Uttam Sucrotech International Non-FB Fac IND BBB- 1278.3 Suspended Pvt Ltd (USIPL) /IND A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)