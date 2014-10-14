Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 240 Affirmed (Vasudha) (reduced from INR280m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 10700 Affirmed (IOC) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCDs IND AAA 16000 Affirmed (IOC) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCDs IND AAA 12950 Affirmed (IOC) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCDs IND AAA 4150 Withdrawn (IOC) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCDs IND AAA 17000 Affirmed (IOC) Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL IND BB+ 135 Downgraded (Mhrl) from IND BBB- (increased from INR100m) Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 50 Downgraded (MHRL) A4+ from IND BBB- / IND A3 (reduced from INR60m) Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 15 Downgraded (MHRL) A4+ from IND BBB- / IND A3 MI Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd (Mmpl) LT senior project Bk loan IND A- 380 Assigned Petronet Lng Ltd (Pll) NCDs IND AA+ 3000 - Petronet Lng Ltd (Pll) Proposed bonds IND AA+ (exp)10000 - Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd TL IND A- 47.1 Affirmed (Vasudha) (reduced from INR94.1m ) Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / 860 Affirmed (Vasudha) IND A1 (increased from INR700m): ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)