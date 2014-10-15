Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 14, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 70 Assigned
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1910 Assigned
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2(exp) 2010 Assigned
DCS Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 480 Affirmed
DCS Ltd Proposed non-FB WC limits IND A4+(exp) 420 Assigned
DCS Ltd Proposed non-FB WC limits IND A4+(exp) 500.5 Withdrawn
Rolta India Ltd Stand by LOC IND A1 8012.87 Assigned
Rolta India Ltd NFB WC IND A1 3000 Affirmed
(reduced from INR 4,187.5m)
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 52.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Venketesh Udyog Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Autopal Industries Ltd TL IND BB- 6.3 Assigned
Autopal Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB- / 100 Assigned
IND A4+
Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A- 18400 Upgraded from
IND BBB+
(outstanding INR14.49bn)
Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd WC facility IND A- 7720 Upgraded from
IND BBB+
(including non-fund based facility of INR570m)
Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2720 Upgraded from
IND BBB+
Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd WC facility IND A- 1740 Upgraded from
IND BBB+
Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND A-(exp) 2280 Upgraded from
IND BBB+(exp)
(reduced from INR5,000m)
Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd WC facility IND A-(exp) 610 Upgraded from
IND BBB+(exp)
(reduced from INR2,350m)
Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 30 Assigned
Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB / IND 150 Assigned
A4+
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd TL IND BBB+ 677.3 Assigned
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / 320 Assigned
IND A2
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd FB CC limits IND 230 Assigned
BBB+(exp) /
IND A2(exp)
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd TL IND 100 Assigned
BBB+(exp)
DCS Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND 100 Affirmed
A4+
DCS Ltd Proposed TL limits IND BB(exp) 300 Assigned
DCS Ltd Proposed TL limits IND BB(exp) 300 Withdrawn
DCS Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BB(exp) 50 Assigned
/ IND
A4+(exp)
DCS Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BB(exp) 40 Withdrawn
/ IND
A4+(exp)
Dream Gateway Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 480 Assigned
Jhajjar Power Ltd Senior project loan IND A+ 16970 Upgraded from
IND BBB
(outstanding INR14.43bn)
Jhajjar Power Ltd WC facility IND A+ 10000 Upgraded from
IND BBB
(increased from INR7,500m)
Kamachi Sponge & Power FB WC Fac IND D 1350 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Kamachi Sponge & Power Non-FB WC Fac IND D 3050 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Kamachi Sponge & Power TL IND D 7080.2 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Kamachi Sponge & Power Proposed FB WC Fac IND D(exp) 1519.8 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Kamachi Sponge & Power Proposed NFB WC Fac IND D(exp) 2000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
KPL Exports Pvt Ltd Fund-and non-FB facility IND A-(SO) / 2050 Assigned
IND A2+(SO)
KPL Exports Pvt Ltd Fund-and non-FB facility IND 3200 Assigned
A-(SO)(exp)/
IND A2+(SO)(exp)
Manipal Business Solutions Pvt TL Fac IND BBB(SO) 60.25 Assigned
Ltd
Manipal Business Solutions Pvt FB working Fac IND BBB(SO) 20 Assigned
Ltd / IND
A3+(SO)
Modi Revlon Pvt Ltd. FB WC limits 'IND BB+ 70 Withdrawn
Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 60 Withdrawn
INDA2+
Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 6000 Migrated from
(suspended) IND AAA'
Rolta India Ltd Rupee TL - 6650 Withdrawn
Rolta India Ltd FB WC IND A+ 4000 placed on RWN
(reduced from INR 5,000m)
Rolta India Ltd external commercial IND A+ 13673.28 placed on RWN
borrowing
(reduced from 16,461.5m)
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills TL IND BB+ 460.4 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills FB WC limits IND BB+ / 2132.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd IND A4+
Supreme Petrochem Ltd Long-TL IND A 279 Affirmed
(reduced from INR648.7m):
Supreme Petrochem Ltd FB limits IND A / IND 1000 Affirmed
A1
Supreme Petrochem Ltd Non-FB limits * IND A / IND 11850 Affirmed
A1
(increased from INR10,850m): *of which INR1,000m can be interchangeable with fund-based limits
Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd TL IND A 2326.67 Affirmed
(reduced from INR2,430m)
Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd FB WC limits IND A 2650 Affirmed
(comprising INR400m cash credit/working capital demand loan and INR2250m bill discounting
facility)
Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd LOC/BG/buyer's credit IND A/ IND 600 Affirmed
A1
The Phoenix Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND A / IND 1500 Assigned
A1
(INR 0.25bn interchangeable to non-fund based limits)
The Phoenix Mills Ltd TL IND A 6000 Assigned
Venketesh Udyog FB WC limits IND B- 100 Assigned
WIN Medicare Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ IND 125 Withdrawn
A2
WIN Medicare Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB/ IND 50 Withdrawn
A2
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating
Watch Negative.
