Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 70 Assigned Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1910 Assigned Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2(exp) 2010 Assigned DCS Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 480 Affirmed DCS Ltd Proposed non-FB WC limits IND A4+(exp) 420 Assigned DCS Ltd Proposed non-FB WC limits IND A4+(exp) 500.5 Withdrawn Rolta India Ltd Stand by LOC IND A1 8012.87 Assigned Rolta India Ltd NFB WC IND A1 3000 Affirmed (reduced from INR 4,187.5m) Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 52.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Venketesh Udyog Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Autopal Industries Ltd TL IND BB- 6.3 Assigned Autopal Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB- / 100 Assigned IND A4+ Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A- 18400 Upgraded from IND BBB+ (outstanding INR14.49bn) Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd WC facility IND A- 7720 Upgraded from IND BBB+ (including non-fund based facility of INR570m) Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2720 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd WC facility IND A- 1740 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND A-(exp) 2280 Upgraded from IND BBB+(exp) (reduced from INR5,000m) Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd WC facility IND A-(exp) 610 Upgraded from IND BBB+(exp) (reduced from INR2,350m) Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 30 Assigned Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB / IND 150 Assigned A4+ Capacite Infraprojects Ltd TL IND BBB+ 677.3 Assigned Capacite Infraprojects Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / 320 Assigned IND A2 Capacite Infraprojects Ltd FB CC limits IND 230 Assigned BBB+(exp) / IND A2(exp) Capacite Infraprojects Ltd TL IND 100 Assigned BBB+(exp) DCS Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND 100 Affirmed A4+ DCS Ltd Proposed TL limits IND BB(exp) 300 Assigned DCS Ltd Proposed TL limits IND BB(exp) 300 Withdrawn DCS Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BB(exp) 50 Assigned / IND A4+(exp) DCS Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BB(exp) 40 Withdrawn / IND A4+(exp) Dream Gateway Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 480 Assigned Jhajjar Power Ltd Senior project loan IND A+ 16970 Upgraded from IND BBB (outstanding INR14.43bn) Jhajjar Power Ltd WC facility IND A+ 10000 Upgraded from IND BBB (increased from INR7,500m) Kamachi Sponge & Power FB WC Fac IND D 1350 Assigned Corporation Ltd Kamachi Sponge & Power Non-FB WC Fac IND D 3050 Assigned Corporation Ltd Kamachi Sponge & Power TL IND D 7080.2 Assigned Corporation Ltd Kamachi Sponge & Power Proposed FB WC Fac IND D(exp) 1519.8 Assigned Corporation Ltd Kamachi Sponge & Power Proposed NFB WC Fac IND D(exp) 2000 Assigned Corporation Ltd KPL Exports Pvt Ltd Fund-and non-FB facility IND A-(SO) / 2050 Assigned IND A2+(SO) KPL Exports Pvt Ltd Fund-and non-FB facility IND 3200 Assigned A-(SO)(exp)/ IND A2+(SO)(exp) Manipal Business Solutions Pvt TL Fac IND BBB(SO) 60.25 Assigned Ltd Manipal Business Solutions Pvt FB working Fac IND BBB(SO) 20 Assigned Ltd / IND A3+(SO) Modi Revlon Pvt Ltd. FB WC limits 'IND BB+ 70 Withdrawn Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 60 Withdrawn INDA2+ Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 6000 Migrated from (suspended) IND AAA' Rolta India Ltd Rupee TL - 6650 Withdrawn Rolta India Ltd FB WC IND A+ 4000 placed on RWN (reduced from INR 5,000m) Rolta India Ltd external commercial IND A+ 13673.28 placed on RWN borrowing (reduced from 16,461.5m) Sri Saravana Spinning Mills TL IND BB+ 460.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Saravana Spinning Mills FB WC limits IND BB+ / 2132.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Supreme Petrochem Ltd Long-TL IND A 279 Affirmed (reduced from INR648.7m): Supreme Petrochem Ltd FB limits IND A / IND 1000 Affirmed A1 Supreme Petrochem Ltd Non-FB limits * IND A / IND 11850 Affirmed A1 (increased from INR10,850m): *of which INR1,000m can be interchangeable with fund-based limits Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd TL IND A 2326.67 Affirmed (reduced from INR2,430m) Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd FB WC limits IND A 2650 Affirmed (comprising INR400m cash credit/working capital demand loan and INR2250m bill discounting facility) Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd LOC/BG/buyer's credit IND A/ IND 600 Affirmed A1 The Phoenix Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND A / IND 1500 Assigned A1 (INR 0.25bn interchangeable to non-fund based limits) The Phoenix Mills Ltd TL IND A 6000 Assigned Venketesh Udyog FB WC limits IND B- 100 Assigned WIN Medicare Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ IND 125 Withdrawn A2 WIN Medicare Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB/ IND 50 Withdrawn A2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)