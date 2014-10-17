Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP(within WC limits) IND A1+ 1500 Outstanding Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP(within WC limits) IND A1+ 500 Outstanding Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP(within WC limits) IND A1+ 1000 Outstanding Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP(within WC limits) IND A1+ 1000 Outstanding Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP(within WC limits) IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Titanium Equipment And Anode Non-FB limits IND A3 120 Affirmed Manufacturing Co. Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd TL IND A+ 3000 Outstanding Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 7500 Outstanding Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd Fund and non-FB WC limits IND A+/IND 9050 Outstanding A1+ Chamundeshwari Electricity Bk TL IND A 3757.53 Affirmed Supply Corporation Ltd (increased from INR3,001.9m) Chamundeshwari Electricity FB WC facility IND A 300 Affirmed Supply Corporation Ltd Delhi Diamonds Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 500 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB-/ IND /IND A4+(suspended) A4+ Famous Stationery Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 50 Assigned HDFC DA July 2011 - I Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 4935.1 Affirmed HDFC DA July 2011 - I SLCF IND BBB+(SO) 487.8 Affirmed HDFC DA July 2011 - II Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 366.6 Affirmed HDFC DA July 2011 - II SLCF IND BBB+(SO) 35.6 Affirmed HDFC DA July 2011 - III Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 1017.5 Affirmed HDFC DA July 2011 - III SLCF IND BBB+(SO) 73.4 Affirmed Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Debt programme IND AA-(SO) 6500 Assigned M.M. Jewellers FB limits IND B+ 300 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+/IND /IND A4(suspended) A4 Mohan Gems & Jewels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 650 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB-/IND /IND A4+(suspended) A4+ Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 6.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR11.4m) Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/IND 318 Affirmed A2+ Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A-/IND 4017 Affirmed A2+ Puravankara Projects Ltd LT debt IND BBB 5000 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 170 Assigned Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 83 Assigned Titanium Equipment And Anode FB limits IND BBB-/ 45 Affirmed Manufacturing Co. Ltd IND A3 Visitor Garments FB WC limits IND BB/IND 100 Assigned A4+ VRS Foods Ltd TL IND A- 517 Assigned VRS Foods Ltd FB WC facility IND A-/ 3115 Assigned IND A2+ VRS Foods Ltd WC loan IND A-(exp) 1168 Assigned /IND A2+ (exp) VRS Foods Ltd TL IND A-(exp) 200 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)