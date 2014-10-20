Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archon Engicon Ltd (AEL) Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 2615 Downgraded (increased from INR1,600m) from IND A3 Gallantt Ispat Ltd (GIL) Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 165 Affirmed Inrhythm Energy Ltd (IEL) non-FB WC limits IND A4 240 ASsigned National Peroxide Ltd (NPL) non-FB WC limits IND A1 205.5 Affirmed (increased from INR155.0m) Ongc Petro Additions Ltd LOC and BG IND A1+ 6760 Affirmed (OPAL) Ongc Petro Additions Ltd BG IND A1+ 8270 Affirmed (OPAL) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archon Engicon Ltd (AEL) FB limits IND BB+ /IND 1670 Downgraded A4+ from IND BBB-/ IND A3 (increased from INR1,180m) Gallantt Ispat Ltd (GIL) Long-TL IND BB- 704.3 Withdrawn Gallantt Ispat Ltd (GIL) FB WC limits IND BB+ 450 Upgraded from IND BB- Hathway Cable And Datacom Ltd CC IND A- 800 Affirmed (Hathway) (increased from INR700m) Hathway Cable And Datacom Ltd TL IND A- / IND 5194.4* Affirmed / (Hathway) A2+ Assigned (reduced from INR5,822.4m) /* includes sublimit of letter of credit/buyers credit/letter of undertaking of INR2,000m Hathway Cable And Datacom Ltd non-FB limits IND A- / IND 5392.9** Affirmed (Hathway) A2+ (increased from INR5,250m)/** includes sub-limit of fund-based facilities of INR1,250m. INR1,000m included in non-fund-based facilities is sublimit of term loan IDL Specialty Chemicals Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND A+ (SO) 500 assigned (IDL) (exp) National Peroxide Ltd (NPL) FB WC limits IND A / IND 16 Affirmed A1 Navnitlal Pvt Ltd. (NPL) FB limits IND B 140 Downgraded from IND B+ Navnitlal Pvt Ltd. (NPL) Long-TL IND B 6.7 Downgraded from IND B+ (reduced from INR41.2m) ONGC Petro Additions Ltd LT facility IND A+ 128730 Affirmed (OPAL) ONGC Petro Additions Ltd WC borrowings: IND A+ 4580 Affirmed (OPAL) ONGC Petro Additions Ltd medium-term facility: IND A+ 21400 Affirmed (OPAL) Srinivasa Civil Works Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 35 Assigned (SCWPL) Srinivasa Civil Works Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 35 Assigned (SCWPL) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)