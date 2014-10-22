Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Durga Marble And Minerals FB CC Fac IND A4 84 Assigned (DMM) Vinirrmaa Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 150 Affirmed (VPPL) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IIERT October 2014 Series B PTCs: IND A(SO) 114.5 Assigned (exp) IIERT October 2014 Series A PTC (PTCs): IND AA(SO) 2176.2 Assigned (exp) Lifelong India Ltd (LIL) LT debt IND A- 86.125 Upgraded from IND BBB+ (reduced from INR236.8m) Lifelong India Ltd (LIL) FB WC credit limits IND A- / IND 82 Upgraded from A2+ IND BBB+ /Affirmed reduced from INR112m Lifelong India Ltd (LIL) non-FB WC credit limits IND A- / IND 42 Upgraded from A2+ IND BBB+ /Affirmed (increased from INR17m) Lifelong Meditech Ltd (LML) LT debt IND A- (SO) 143 Upgraded from IND BBB+ (SO) (reduced from INR154m) Lifelong Meditech Ltd (LML) non-FB WC credit limits IND A- (SO) 62 Upgraded from /IND A2+(SO) IND BBB+(SO)/ Affirmed Lifelong Meditech Ltd (LML) FB WC credit limits IND A-(SO) / 195 Upgraded from IND A2+ IND BBB+ (SO) /Affirmed (reduced from INR245m) Reckon Pharmachem Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB-/ IND 64 Suspended (RPPL) A4+ Reckon Pharmachem Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND BB-/ IND 62 Suspended (RPPL) A4+ Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri FB limits IND BB+ / 240 Suspended (Delhi) Pvt Ltd (TBZPL) IND A4+ Vardhman Precision Profiles & FB WC limits IND BB / IND 250 Suspended Tubes Pvt Ltd (TBVPPTL). A4+ Vardhman Precision Profiles & non-FB WC limits IND BB / IND 220 Suspended Tubes Pvt Ltd (TBVPPTL). A4+ Vinirrmaa Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B / IND 80 Affirmed (VPPL) A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)