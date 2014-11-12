Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. Non-FB limits IND A1 60 Affirmed Ltd (Mahyco) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB 700 Assigned (BWFPL) Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 586.98 Withdrawn (BWFPL) Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd CC facility IND BBB- 25 Withdrawn (BWFPL) Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd Credit exposure limit IND BBB- 15.6 Withdrawn (BWFPL) (non-FB) Damodar Valley Corporation Bond programme IND A 6400 Downgraded (DVC) from IND AA- Damodar Valley Corporation Bond programmes IND A 44000 Affirmed (DVC) Damodar Valley Corporation Bond programmes IND A 26000 Affirmed (DVC) Damodar Valley Corporation Bond programme IND AAA (SO) 16000 Withdrawn (DVC) (exp) Delhi International Airport FB limits IND A- 2000 Affirmed Ltd (DIAL) Delhi International Airport FB limits (interchangeable IND A- 2000 Affirmed Ltd (DIAL) limit between fund based and non-FBL): Delhi International Airport Non-FBL IND A- 490 Affirmed Ltd (DIAL) Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. Outstanding TL IND A 164 Affirmed Ltd (Mahyco) (reduced from INR 273m) Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. FB CC limits IND A 500 Affirmed Ltd (Mahyco) Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. FB CC limits IND A (exp) 250 Assigned Ltd (Mahyco) Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. FB CC limits IND A (exp) 500 Withdrawn Ltd (Mahyco) Malar Solvent Extraction Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- / 50 Affirmed Ltd IND A4+ Murlidhar Jewellers FB WC limit IND B / IND 50 Assigned A4 Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd FB facility IND B+ / IND 100 Assigned A4 Sanjose Supreme Tollways Senior project Bk loans IND BB+ 7900 Affirmed Development Pvt Ltd (SSTDPL) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)