Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananth Technologies Ltd FB WC IND A3 160 Assigned Ananth Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 800 Affirmed Gagan Aerospace Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3(SO) 820 Affirmed Odisha Ltd Non-FB limits a ST IND A4+ 550 Assigned Radha Smelters Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 140 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananth Technologies Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 257 Affirmed (reduced from INR330.4m) Astonfield Solar (Gujarat) Pvt Senior project Bk loans IND BBB+ 475.6 Assigned Ltd Gagan Aerospace Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-(SO) 70 Affirmed /IND A3(SO) Muppa Homes Pvt Ltd FB demand loan limits IND BB / 100 Withdrawn IND A4+ Purple Creations Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 33.6 Downgraded from IND B+ (reduced from INR47.7m) Purple Creations Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND D 50 Downgraded from IND B+ Radha Smelters Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 36.9 Affirmed (decreased from INR77.8m) Radha Smelters Ltd FB WC limi IND BB+/ 330 Affirmed IND A4+ (increased from INR280m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)