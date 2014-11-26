Nov 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Leeway Logistics Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 240 Assigned Leeway Logistics Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+(exp) 260 Assigned Nandan Petrochem Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 20 Affirmed Pv Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility. IND A4+ 32.1 Withdrawn Ved Cellulose Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned Chhattisgarh State Power Long-TL IND A(exp) 7000 Assigned Transmission Co. Ltd Chhattisgarh State Power WCL IND A(exp) / 400 Assigned Transmission Co. Ltd IND A1(exp) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bilcare Ltd TL IND D 4500 Suspended Bilcare Ltd Non-FB LOC IND D 3500 Suspended Ing Vysya Bank Basel II lower Tier 2 IND AA 1910 Affirmed subordinated debt (reduced from INR3.9bn) Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier 2 subordinated IND AA+ 1500 Affirmed bonds Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Senior LT debt: IND AAA 3000 Affirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND AAA 4250 Affirmed bonds Leeway Logistics Ltd FBL IND BBB+ 900 Assigned Leeway Logistics Ltd proposed FB limits IND BBB+(exp)900 Assigned Nandan Petrochem Ltd FBL IND BB+ 360 Affirmed Nandan Petrochem Ltd LTL IND BB+ 1.45 Affirmed Pv Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 25 Withdrawn Sahibzada Timbers & Ply Pvt Ltd FB Bk facility LT/ST IND B /IND A4120 Assigned Solar Semiconductor Power Senior project Bk loans IND BBB(exp) 1500 Withdrawn Company (I) Pvt Ltd Transtech Green Power Pvt Ltd senior project Bk loan. IND D 406 Withdrawn Ved Cellulose Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 147.5 Assigned Ved Cellulose Ltd TL IND BB 34.85 Assigned Ykm Entertainment & Hotels Pvt TL IND B 1110 Affirmed Ltd'S (increased from INR780m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)