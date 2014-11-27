Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Commercial Auto Products Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4 21 Assigned Ltd Rika Global Impex Ltd Non-FB LOC facility IND A3 100 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasrit Bio-Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BB-(exp) 632.33 Withdrawn Commercial Auto Products Pvt TL IND B+ 14.6 Assigned Ltd Commercial Auto Products Pvt FB WC limits IND B+ 65 Assigned Ltd Goldstar Metal Solutions Pvt FB limits IND BB- 150 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended)/ IND A4+(suspended) Hindustan Petroleum NCD IND AAA 5450 Affirmed Corporation Ltd. Hindustan Petroleum NCD IND AAA 9750 Affirmed Corporation Ltd. Manjeet Fibers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 40 Upgraded from IND BB- Manjeet Fibers Pvt Ltd FB CC IND BB/ 100 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND BB- / Affirmed Oriental Pathways (Nagpur) Pvt Senior project Bk loans IND BB+ 2296.7 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Rika Global Impex Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 1850 Affirmed IND A3 Suryachakra Power Corporation TL IND D 120 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND D Tiwana Oil Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 15.06 Assigned Tiwana Oil Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 82.5 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)