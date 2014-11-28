Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Ltd (within working capital limits) Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd (within working capital limits) Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd (within working capital limits) Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd (within working capital limits) Bank Of Baroda ST debt programme IND A1+ - Assigned Multitex Filtration Engineers NFBF IND A4+ 250 Assigned Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Fixed deposit rating tAAA - Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shital Gems Pvt Ltd FBL IND B+/ 220 Assigned IND A4 Bilt Graphic Paper Products TL IND A+ 3000 Assigned Ltd Bilt Graphic Paper Products Fund- and non-FB WC limitsIND A+ 9050 Assigned Ltd Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A+ 7500 Assigned Ltd (within working capital limits) Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A+/ 1500 Assigned Ltd IND A1+ (within working capital limits) Bank Of Baroda Additional Tier-1 Basel IND AA+ 15000 Assigned III Perpetual Bonds Series V Bank Of Baroda lower tier 2 subordinated IND AAA 25000 Assigned debt Bank Of Baroda Basel III Tier 2 IND AAA 10000 Assigned instruments Celestial'S NFB-WC Fac 10 Suspended Coromandel International Ltd LT IND AA+ - Affirmed Kwality Feeds Ltd Outstanding TL IND BB+ 97.1 Affirmed Kwality Feeds Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ 45 Affirmed IND A4+ Kwality Feeds Ltd FB (small and medium IND BB+/ 2.5 Affirmed enterprises) credit limits IND A4+ Kwality Feeds Ltd FB WC demand loan IND BB+/ 60 Withdrawn IND A4+ Multitex Filtration Engineers TL IND BB+ 46 Assigned Ltd Multitex Filtration Engineers FBL IND BB+/ 1400 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ Royal Agrofoods Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac IND B+/ 60 Affirmed IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)