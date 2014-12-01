Dec 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Delhi MSW Solutions Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 198.2 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ National Housing Bank ST Bk loan programme IND A1+ 25000 Affirmed Prism Cement Ltd Unsecured ST CP programme IND A1 1500 Withdrawn Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+(SO) 10 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+(SO) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Housing Bank LT fixed-deposit programme IND tAAA 10000 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB 200 Affirmed Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 140 Affirmed (reduced from INR239.4m) Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB 100 Affirmed Delhi MSW Solutions Ltd TL IND BB-(SO) 251.6 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB-(SO) Delhi MSW Solutions Ltd TL IND BB- 1798.6 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Delhi MSW Solutions Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 66 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB-/IND IND A4+(suspended) A4+ Mumbai Waste Management Ltd TL IND BB- 275.7 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Mumbai Waste Management Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 95 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB-/ IND IND A4+(suspended) A4+ Mumbai Waste Management Ltd Non-FBL IND BB- 25 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB-/ IND IND A4+(suspended) A4+ National Housing Bank LT debt programme IND AAA 127600 Affirmed National Housing Bank LT debt programme IND AAA 100000 Affirmed National Housing Bank LT Bk loan programme IND AAA 25000 Affirmed Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1000 Withdrawn Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL IND BB- 2740 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 1490 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB-/IND IND A4+(suspended) A4+ Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB- 4000 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB-/IND IND A4+(suspended) A4+ Rathinam Arumugam Research And Bk loans IND BB 126.1 Upgraded from Educational (Rare) Foundation IND BB-(suspended) (increased from INR93.87m) Rathinam Arumugam Research And FB-WC IND BB 20 Upgraded from Educational (Rare) Foundation IND BB-(suspended) Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd TL IND BB-(SO) 190.8 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB-(SO) Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-(SO) 67.5 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB-(SO) IND A4+(SO) /IND A4+(SO) (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 