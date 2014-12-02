Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emgee Cables And Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 200 Affirmed Communications Ltd Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST debt IND A1+ 2500 Affirmed Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 155 Upgraded from IND A4 Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 500 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR800m) Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Proposed non-FB WC limit IND A4+(exp) 300 Assigned Ltd The Phoenix Mills Ltd CP IND A1 1000 Assigned Vmd Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4 19.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB 250 Affirmed (increased from INR200m) Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 120 Affirmed (reduced from INR140m) Cochin Shipyard Ltd Tax-free bonds tranche II IND AA+ 230 Affirmed Emgee Cables And TL IND BB+ 0.6 Affirmed Communications Ltd (reduced from INR1m) Emgee Cables And FB WC limits IND BB+/ 137 Affirmed Communications Ltd IND A4+ Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd secured, redeemable NCD IND AA+ 2000 Affirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd subordinated lower Tier 2 IND AA+ 3500 Affirmed bonds (increased from INR2bn) Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 33.7 Upgraded from IND B+ (reduced from INR136.2m) Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ 260 Upgraded from IND A4 IND B / IND A4 Golden Prince Wines India Pvt FBL IND BBB 150 Assigned Ltd (increased from INR100m) Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt FB WC limit IND BB-/ 30 Downgraded Ltd IND A4+ from IND BB+ /Affirmed Phorotech Surfin India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 52.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR77.6m) Phorotech Surfin India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 30 Affirmed IND A4+ Phorotech Surfin India Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL IND BB+(exp) 24.7 Assigned Savani Transports Pvt Ltd WC TL IND B 682 Withdrawn Savani Transports Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 175 Downgraded from IND B+ Savani Transports Pvt Ltd LT loans IND D 12.578 Downgraded from IND B+ (reduced from INR29.818m) Savani Transports Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 11.5 Downgraded from IND A4 Secl Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND C 190 Assigned Secl Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND C 317 Assigned Secl Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND C 663.8 Assigned Secl Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 149.9 Assigned Shetron Ltd TL IND BB 567 Upgraded from IND B Shetron Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 287.5 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND B / IND A4 Shetron Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB / 350 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND B / IND A4 Shree Krishna Steels Non-FB limits IND A4+ / 550 Affirmed / IND BB+ Assigned (increased from INR380.0m) Shree Krishna Steels CC limits IND BB+ 60 Withdrawn Uttarakhand Seeds And Tarai FB WC facility IND A 300 Assigned Development Corporation Ltd Vmd Mills Pvt Ltd FBL IND B+ 50 Assigned Vmd Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 106.5 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)