Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 1110 Downgraded from IND A3 Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 170 Reduced from INR 1,390.0 m Religare Housing Development CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Finance Corporation Ltd. Religare Housing Development ST Bk Loans IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Finance Corporation Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ A4+ 240 Downgraded Long-Term from IND BBB- and Short-Term from IND A3 Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ A4+ 60 Assigned IDFC Ltd LT bonds IND AAA 180000 Assigned IIERT October 2014 Series B PTCs IND A (SO) 114.5 Assigned IIERT October 2014 Series A PTCs IND AA (SO) 2176.2 Assigned Lite Bite Travel Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND A (SO) 240 Assigned Mulpuri Aqua Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL IND B(exp) 200 Assigned Mulpuri Aqua Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND B(exp) 85 Assigned /A4(exp) Religare Finvest Ltd LT Loans IND AA- 100000 Assigned Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debentures IND AA- 15000 Assigned Religare Housing Development LT Loans IND AA- 10000 Assigned Finance Corporation Ltd. STFCL CV Trust Sep 2013 Second loss credit IND A (SO) 591.7 Affirmed facility STFCL CV Trust Sep 2013 Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 3438.4 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative.