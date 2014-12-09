Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1250 Suspended Sri Bhaskar Contractors Company Non-FB WC limits IND A4 85 Assigned Vashu Yarn Mills India P Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 24 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDFC Ltd LT debt programme IND AAA 180000 Affirmed IDFC Ltd LT infrastructure bonds IND AAA 79290 Affirmed IDFC Ltd zero-coupon bonds IND AAA 15000 Affirmed outstanding IDFC Ltd LT debt outstanding IND AAA 16.21 Affirmed (reduced from 323.51bn) IVR Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL IND B+ 450 Downgraded from IND B+ (sanctioned limit INR1,050m) IVRCL Ltd Consortium FB limits IND B+ 16800 Upgraded from IND D (increased from INR10bn) IVRCL Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 19460 Upgraded from IND D (increased from INR3bn) IVRCL Ltd NCDs IND B+ 2000 Upgraded from IND D (reduced from INR3.2bn) IVRCL Ltd Consortium non-FBL IND B+ / 48500 Upgraded from IND A4 IND D (reduced from INR52bn) IVRCL Ltd Project-specific FB limits IND D 7500 Withdrawn IVRCL Ltd Project-specific non-FBL IND D 11060 Withdrawn IVRCL Ltd NCD programme IND D 750 Withdrawn Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd TL limits IND BBB 46.4 Suspended Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd FB limits IND BBB 710 Suspended Sri Bhaskar Contractors Company FB WC limits IND B+ 40 Assigned Vashu Yarn Mills India P Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 50 Assigned Vashu Yarn Mills India P Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 66.5 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)