Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Non-FB WC limits IND A1 100 Affirmed India Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Genus Apparels LT loans IND B+ 110 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Genus Apparels Non-FB limits IND B+ 22.5 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND B+/IND A4 IND A4(suspended) Genus Apparels FB limits IND B+ 90 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND B+/IND A4 IND A4(suspended) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts FB WC limits IND A 600 Affirmed India Ltd Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Purchaser payouts IND A(SO) 1767 Affirmed India Ltd originated under six separate receivables transactions (reduced from INR3,500m) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Purchaser payouts IND A(SO) 1228.8 Assigned India Ltd originated under two separate receivable transactions Meghalaya Energy Corporation LT unsecured IND BBB+(SO) 500 Affirmed Ltd non-convertible bond issuances Meghalaya Energy Corporation LT unsecured IND BBB+(SO) 1200 Affirmed Ltd non-convertible bond issuances * * (Option I: INR75m and Option II: INR1,125m) Radha Steel FB WC limits IND BB- / 300 Affirmed IND A4+ (increased from INR180 m) Shyam Telecom Ltd NFB WC limits IND BBB- / 650 Affirmed IND A3 (reduced from INR960m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)