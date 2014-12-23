Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goldman Sachs Asset Management Goldman Sachs Liquid IND A1+mfs Affirmed Exchange Traded Scheme Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt Non fund based BG IND A4+ 60 Assigned Ltd K Bhupal Engineers & Non fund based WC limits IND A4+ 120 Affirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd K Bhupal Engineers & Proposed non fund based WC IND A4+ (exp)130 Affirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd limits Oriental Engineering Works Pvt NFBL IND A4+ 8.2 Assigned Ltd PTC India Ltd STD/CP IND A1+ 1000 Migrated from (suspended) IND A1+ PTC India Ltd ST NFBL IND A1+ 5000 Migrated from (suspended) IND A1+ Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non fund based WC limit IND A4+ 5 Assigned Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Non fund based WC limit IND A4+ 11 Assigned Ltd VM Apparels Pvt. Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhumya Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Upgraded from IND D (suspended) Bhumya Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) IND B- 625 increased from INR575.0m Bhumya Pvt Ltd LT loans IND D 14.4 rating (suspended) withdrawn as the loans have been paid in full Cosmas Research Lab Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated from (suspended) IND D Cosmas Research Lab Ltd TL IND D 554.7 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Cosmas Research Lab Ltd Fund based WC limits IND D 130 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Cosmas Research Lab Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND D 40 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Eveready Industries India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Eveready Industries India Ltd LT Loans IND A- 925 Affirmed Eveready Industries India Ltd Fund based WC limits IND A- /A2+ 1200 Affirmed Eveready Industries India Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND A- /A2+ 1260 Assigned Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ltd Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt Fund based WC limits IND BB- /A4+ 60 Assigned Ltd K Bhupal Engineers & LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd K Bhupal Engineers & Fund based WC limits IND BB+ 55 Affirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd K Bhupal Engineers & Proposed fund based WC IND BB+ (exp)45 Affirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd limit Ncc Ltd NCD IND BBB- 500 Assigned Officedge India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn (suspended) Oriental Engineering Works Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Ltd Oriental Engineering Works Pvt TL IND BB+ 23.8 Assigned Ltd Oriental Engineering Works Pvt FBL IND BB+ /A4+ 45 Assigned Ltd Shree Basaveshwar Sugars Ltd TL IND D 3240.6 Assigned Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limit IND BB+ 100 Assigned Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 2.2 Assigned Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Fund based WC limit IND BB+ 140 Assigned Ltd Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt TL IND BB+ 3.7 Assigned Ltd Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Ltd Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders TL -- 9.1 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders FBL IND BB+ (SO) 40 Affirmed Pvt Ltd /A4+(SO) Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders NFBL IND BB+ (SO) 155.6 increased Pvt Ltd /A4+(SO) from INR135.6m VM Apparels Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned VM Apparels Pvt. Ltd LT loans IND B+ 27.7 Assigned VM Apparels Pvt. Ltd Fund based WC limits IND B+ 180 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)