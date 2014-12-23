Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 22, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Goldman Sachs Liquid IND A1+mfs Affirmed
Exchange Traded Scheme
Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt Non fund based BG IND A4+ 60 Assigned
Ltd
K Bhupal Engineers & Non fund based WC limits IND A4+ 120 Affirmed
Contractors Pvt Ltd
K Bhupal Engineers & Proposed non fund based WC IND A4+ (exp)130 Affirmed
Contractors Pvt Ltd limits
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt NFBL IND A4+ 8.2 Assigned
Ltd
PTC India Ltd STD/CP IND A1+ 1000 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A1+
PTC India Ltd ST NFBL IND A1+ 5000 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A1+
Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non fund based WC limit IND A4+ 5 Assigned
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Non fund based WC limit IND A4+ 11 Assigned
Ltd
VM Apparels Pvt. Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND A4 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhumya Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Upgraded from
IND D
(suspended)
Bhumya Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) IND B- 625 increased
from INR575.0m
Bhumya Pvt Ltd LT loans IND D 14.4 rating
(suspended) withdrawn as
the loans have
been paid in full
Cosmas Research Lab Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated from
(suspended) IND D
Cosmas Research Lab Ltd TL IND D 554.7 Migrated from
(suspended) IND D
Cosmas Research Lab Ltd Fund based WC limits IND D 130 Migrated from
(suspended) IND D
Cosmas Research Lab Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND D 40 Migrated from
(suspended) IND D
Eveready Industries India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Eveready Industries India Ltd LT Loans IND A- 925 Affirmed
Eveready Industries India Ltd Fund based WC limits IND A- /A2+ 1200 Affirmed
Eveready Industries India Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND A- /A2+ 1260 Assigned
Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Ltd
Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt Fund based WC limits IND BB- /A4+ 60 Assigned
Ltd
K Bhupal Engineers & LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed
Contractors Pvt Ltd
K Bhupal Engineers & Fund based WC limits IND BB+ 55 Affirmed
Contractors Pvt Ltd
K Bhupal Engineers & Proposed fund based WC IND BB+ (exp)45 Affirmed
Contractors Pvt Ltd limit
Ncc Ltd NCD IND BBB- 500 Assigned
Officedge India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn
(suspended)
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Ltd
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt TL IND BB+ 23.8 Assigned
Ltd
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt FBL IND BB+ /A4+ 45 Assigned
Ltd
Shree Basaveshwar Sugars Ltd TL IND D 3240.6 Assigned
Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limit IND BB+ 100 Assigned
Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 2.2 Assigned
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Fund based WC limit IND BB+ 140 Assigned
Ltd
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt TL IND BB+ 3.7 Assigned
Ltd
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Ltd
Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders TL -- 9.1 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders FBL IND BB+ (SO) 40 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd /A4+(SO)
Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders NFBL IND BB+ (SO) 155.6 increased
Pvt Ltd /A4+(SO) from INR135.6m
VM Apparels Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
VM Apparels Pvt. Ltd LT loans IND B+ 27.7 Assigned
VM Apparels Pvt. Ltd Fund based WC limits IND B+ 180 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating
Watch Negative.
