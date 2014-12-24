Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bc Sen & Co. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 100 Affirmed (increased from INR85m) Il&Fs Education & Technology Series A NCDs IND A1+(SO) 466 Assigned Services Ltd Maharshi Alloys And Steels Non-FB limits IND A4 20 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bc Sen & Co. Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / 195 Affirmed IND A2+ (increased from INR165m) Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 82.5 Upgraded from IND BBB (increased from INR71m) Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 400 Upgraded from IND A2 IND BBB/ IND A3+ (increased from INR150m) Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 20 Upgraded from IND A2 IND BBB/ IND A3+ Commercial Mortgage-Backed NCD IND AAA(SO) 34000 Assigned Securities (Cmbs) Il&Fs Education & Technology Series B NCDs IND AA-(SO) 1548 Assigned Services Ltd Il&Fs Education & Technology Series C NCDs IND AA-(SO) 1986 Assigned Services Ltd Irb Pathankot Amritsar Toll LT senior project Bk loans IND BBB- 9240 Affirmed Road Pvt Ltd Maharshi Alloys And Steels FB limits IND B / 50 Affirmed IND A4 Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 20 Upgraded from IND B Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 100 Upgraded from IND A4 IND B/ Affirmed Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits 30 Affirmed Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd TL IND BBB- 9.7 Assigned Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / 500 Assigned IND A3 Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd non-FB limits IND BBB- / 250 Assigned IND A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)