Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aveco Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 30 Downgraded from IND A4+ Bonai Industrial Co. Ltd FB limits* IND A1+ 1800 * Rating Watch Negative Bonai Industrial Co. Ltd Non-FB Limits* IND A1+ 200 Withdrawn *Rating Watch Negative Chemplast Sanmar Ltd NFB WC limits IND A2+ 10200 Affirmed (reduced from INR11.4bn) Feegrade & Company Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A1+/RWN* 1000 *Rating Watch Negative Feegrade & Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+/RWN* 120 Withdrawn *Rating Watch Negative Hindustan Ferro Alloy Non-FB Limits IND A4+ 65 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Hindustan Ferro Alloy Non-FB Limits IND A4+ 65 Affirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Mangilall Rungta FB limits IND A1 500 Withdrawn Mangilall Rungta Non-FB Limits IND A1 500 Withdrawn Nile Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 300 Assigned Rungta Mines Ltd FB limits IND A1+ 3300 Affirmed Rungta Mines Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed Rungta Sons Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND A1+ 1800 Affirmed Rungta Sons Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 120 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aveco Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / 40 Downgraded IND A4 from IND BB- /IND A4+ Bonai Industrial Co. Ltd Long-TL* IND AA 32.3 Withdrawn *Rating Watch Negative Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 2250 Affirmed (reduced from INR4.12bn) Chemplast Sanmar Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 1080 Affirmed (reduced from INR1.4bn) Feegrade & Company Pvt Ltd LT loans IND AA/RWN* 75 Withdrawn *Rating Watch Negative Hindustan Ferro Alloy Long-TL IND BB- 6 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Hindustan Ferro Alloy FB limits IND BB- 180 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Hindustan Ferro Alloy Long-TL IND BB- 4 Affirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Hindustan Ferro Alloy FB limits IND BB- 180 Affirmed Industries Pvt Ltd KVK Bio Energy Pvt Ltd WC facility IND C 50 Assigned Mangilall Rungta Long-TL IND A 27 Withdrawn Nile Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 40.5 Assigned Nile Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 400 Assigned Nile Ltd FB limits IND BBB+(exp)9.5 Assigned Rungta Sons Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND AA 28.5 Withdrawn Scott Edil TL IND BBB- 254.1 Assigned Scott Edil FB limits IND BBB-/ 140 Assigned IND A3 Scott Edil Non-FB limits IND BBB-/ 42 Assigned IND A3 Tera Software Ltd TL IND BBB- 94.9 Withdrawn Tera Software Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 430 Affirmed / IND A3 Assigned Tera Software Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 880 Affirmed IND A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)